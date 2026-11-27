Penang Hindu Endowments Board chairperson RSN Rayer has urged Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim not to attend an event in Tamil Nadu, India, next month, in protest against the state government's defiance of a Supreme Court order that has angered Hindus.

Rayer, who is also the Jelutong MP, told Malaysiakini that he had been informed Anwar might attend the Non Resident Tamil Day 2027, organised by the Tamil Nadu state government at the Chennai Trade Centre from Jan 11 to 13.

The DAP lawmaker said Anwar should boycott the event out of respect for the anger and disappointment felt by Hindus in Malaysia over the controversy.

He was referring to the Tamil Nadu government's failure to comply with a Supreme Court order to light the Maha Deepam ceremonial lamp at the Deepathoon pillar - located near the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah shrine - instead lighting it only at the traditional Deepa Mandapam pavilion on the lower slopes of Thiruparankundram Hill.

While Hindu petitioners regard the pillar as a historic site for the lighting of the ceremonial lamp during the Karthigai Deepam festival, authorities have cited competing claims involving the shrine's committee, differing interpretations of history, and concerns over public order.

“Hindus in Malaysia, like Hindus in Tamil Nadu and all over the world, are angry, upset, and disappointed over the deliberate refusal and contemptuous defiance of the Tamil Nadu state government to comply with the Supreme Court order,” Rayer said in a statement.

“This act of defiance and deliberate refusal by the Tamil Nadu government to comply with the Supreme Court order has not only hurt the feelings and religious sensitivities of Hindus, who make up almost 90 percent of the population in Tamil Nadu, but also denied and prevented the Hindus in Tamil Nadu their constitutional right to practise their religious beliefs in their own country,” he added.

Rayer pointed out that Malaysia, too, has a sizeable Hindu population and that, since independence, the community has been able to observe its sacred and auspicious festivals and rituals, including Deepavali, Thaipusam, and Karthigai Deepam, with minimal restrictions.

“On this basis, and as chairperson of the Penang Hindu Endowments Board, I strongly and respectfully urge the prime minister not to attend or send any Malaysian delegation to the upcoming Non Resident Tamil Day 2027 conference in Tamil Nadu as a sign of protest, and also as a sign of respecting the feelings and religious sensitivities of Hindus in Malaysia,” he added.

Kollywood conection

Rayer's appeal could put Anwar in something of a political bind.

The prime minister has been hoping to capitalise on the popularity of Tamil Nadu's actor-turned-chief minister C Joseph Vijay to shore up Indian support in Malaysia, which observers say has been eroding.

Tamil Nadu's actor-turned-chief minister C Joseph Vijay

The relationship between the two leaders had already attracted attention in September over claims that Vijay had snubbed Anwar by travelling to London while the latter was attending the 18th Brics Leaders Summit in New Delhi.

In an exclusive interview with Tamil Nadu's Thanthi TV, Anwar dismissed speculation that Chennai had failed to reciprocate a proposed visit to Malaysia.

He maintained that a bilateral meeting with Vijay remained on the cards and could take place either in Putrajaya or Chennai.

Anwar has long played up the popularity of Tamil cinema stars among Malaysian Indians, notably invoking the late MG Ramachandran, better known as MGR, during election campaigns by singing his songs and mimicking his trademark dance moves.