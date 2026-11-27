Six Negeri Sembilan state excos were sworn in at Istana Besar Seri Menanti in Kuala Pilah this morning, in a ceremony presided over by Yang di-Pertuan Besar Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir.

The six comprise four assemblypersons from BN and two from Perikatan Nasional, Sinar Harian reported.

The BN representatives were Umno's Zaidy Abdul Kadir (Jeram Padang), Qayyum Abd Jalil (Senaling), Suhaimi Aini (Kota), and MCA's Koh Kim Swee (Repah).

The two PN representatives were Bersatu's Ridzuan Ahmad (Gemas) and PAS' Abdul Fatah Zakaria (Bagan Pinang).

Also present at the ceremony were Menteri Besar Ismail Lasim and three territorial chieftains, namely the undangs of Sungai Ujong, Jelebu, and Rembau.

In his address, Tuanku Muhriz said recent events should serve as lessons for all parties, particularly the newly appointed excos entrusted with administering the state.

His Highness urged them to understand the limits of their respective duties and authority, and not to overstep their powers or responsibilities.

"I do not want similar incidents to happen again, potentially affecting the harmony, stability, and smooth administration of the state government," he was quoted as saying by Bernama.

In September, Tuanku Muhriz revoked the appointments of 10 state excos after they breached their oaths of allegiance by recognising a proclamation naming Tunku Nadzaruddin Tuanku Ja'afar as the state's ruler.

The ruler subsequently asked Ismail to submit a fresh list of candidates to fill the vacant exco positions.

Ismail’s position as MB

The new appointments come amid continuing uncertainty over whether Ismail still commands majority support in the state assembly.

A Harian Metro report yesterday, citing an anonymous source, claimed that Ismail had offered to resign after failing to submit a list of candidates to fill the vacant exco positions.

Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Ismail Lasim

It stated that he had little choice but to consider stepping down after failing to secure the support of 24 BN and PN assemblypersons.

This followed an instruction from Tuanku Muhriz for Ismail to demonstrate that he still commanded majority support in the assembly.

However, Malaysiakini's checks with a source close to developments in the state found that Ismail's position as menteri besar would remain unchanged.

On Nov 20, Ismail also maintained that he would remain in office with Tuanku Muhriz's consent, contradicting an earlier announcement by BN secretary-general Zambry Abdul Kadir that he had resigned.

Speaking at a press conference at his official residence in Seremban at the time, Ismail denied submitting or consenting to the submission of a resignation letter dated Nov 16 to Tuanku Muhriz.

The palace subsequently clarified that Ismail's denial of having resigned should not be interpreted as royal endorsement of his continued tenure.

"Since Ismail himself has stated that he did not resign, it would be inaccurate and factually incorrect to say that the palace wants him to remain as menteri besar," it said.