MIC today called for a comprehensive review of the 1993 amendment to the Federal Constitution, urging that constitutional safeguards for the Malay rulers, which it claims were weakened without meeting constitutional requirements, be restored through lawful means.

Party president SA Vigneswaran made the call in his policy speech at MIC's 80th National Delegates' Assembly at the Austin International Convention Centre (AICC) in Johor Bahru.

"Article 38(4) and Article 159(5) of the Federal Constitution clearly state that laws affecting the position of the rulers require the consent of the Conference of Rulers.

"Therefore, MIC calls for this matter to be thoroughly reviewed, and for the constitutional powers and protections of the rulers, which have been found to have been reduced without fulfilling the Constitution's requirements, to be restored through lawful means," he said.

Vigneswaran, a former Dewan Negara president, cited Hansard records showing that the Dewan Rakyat speaker, on Jan 18, 1993, had announced receiving a letter from the Keeper of the Rulers' Seal stating that the Conference of Rulers did not agree to the amendment bill.

He said objections to passing the amendment without the Conference's consent had also been raised in Parliament, but the process proceeded regardless.

Conference of Rulers

"The question is simple: If the Constitution stipulates that the consent of the Conference of Rulers must be obtained, why could that requirement be set aside?" he asked.

Vigneswaran stressed that MIC was not seeking to restore absolute power to the rulers, but to uphold the original constitutional agreement.

"The Constitution must remain greater than the government of the day. No majority is above the Constitution, and no constitutional safeguard should be treated as optional," he said.

The 1993 amendment was introduced by the BN government under then prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad following several incidents involving alleged abuses of the rulers' immunity.

The bill was debated in the Dewan Rakyat on Jan 18 and 19, 1993.

Debated in the Dewan Rakyat on Jan 18 and 19 that year, the amendment removed the legal immunity of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the rulers from civil and criminal proceedings involving their personal acts. It also established a Special Court to hear cases involving them.

The amendment came into force on March 30, 1993. Some constitutional experts have since questioned whether it complied with Articles 38(4) and 159(5).

This is not the first time Vigneswaran has called for the amendment to be revisited.

At his farewell as Dewan Negara president on June 22, 2020, he urged the government to withdraw the amendment, which he believed contravened the Federal Constitution. He also said he would publish a 72-page report on the matter.

Room for debate

Meanwhile, Vigneswaran also addressed the controversy surrounding the pardon granted to former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak, arguing that criticism of a decision should not be equated with a rejection of the Constitution.

"I am not standing here to defend or punish any individual. Article 42 provides for the power of pardon, and that power exists because the Constitution itself provides for it.

"We may disagree with a decision. We may scrutinise its process. We may raise questions about how the power was exercised. Disagreeing with a decision is not the same as rejecting the Constitution.

"We must not conflate criticism of a decision with rejection of the constitutional institution itself. Equally, respecting an institution does not mean closing the space for legitimate debate," he said.

He then asked: "Do we respect the Constitution only when its provisions produce decisions that we agree with?"

On Sept 18, the 64th meeting of the Pardons Board for the Federal Territories at Istana Negara decided to grant Najib a conditional pardon, allowing him to serve the remainder of his SRC International sentence under house arrest until Aug 23, 2028, subject to payment of a RM50 million fine.

The declassified Pardons Board meeting minutes confirmed that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had approved the arrangement despite objections from several board members, including Attorney-General Dusuki Mokhtar and Federal Territories Minister Hannah Yeoh.

In 2024, the Pardons Board had reduced Najib's prison sentence from 12 years to six.

Also present at today's assembly were BN chairperson Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, MCA president Wee Ka Siong, PPP president Logabala Mohan, and Makkal Sakthi president R S Thanenthiran.