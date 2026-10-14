The family of a man who died in police custody has demanded that the government and the inspector-general of police break their silence, as their lawyers disclosed a horrific catalogue of 21 injuries inflicted on Noorizwan Zulkefly, including bleeding in the brain and intestines and extensive injuries spanning his body from head to feet.

The 42-year-old father died on Oct 1, after being detained at the Cheras district police headquarters lock-up.

In a statement, the family’s lawyers, Rania Aljunied and Wan Nabilah Dina Wan Zamri, said a senior pathologist from Canselor Tuanku Muhriz Hospital (HCTM) had documented the following injuries during the post-mortem examination:

Severe swelling over the entire skull area;

Generalised bleeding in the brain;

Extensive swelling around the eyes (black eyes);

Lacerations around the eyes;

Extensive swelling and lacerations around the ears;

Swelling in the collarbone area;

Swelling in the chest area;

Extensive swelling in the upper right back;

Extensive swelling in the right shoulder;

Extensive swelling in the left shoulder;

Extensive swelling in the right arm;

Lacerations in the wrists;

Internal bleeding in the intestinal area;

Extensive swelling in the hip;

Extensive swelling in the upper thigh;

Extensive swelling and lacerations in both knees;

Extensive swelling in the calves;

Extensive swelling and lacerations in the right foot;

Extensive swelling and lacerations in the left foot;

Extensive swelling in the sole of the right foot; and

Extensive swelling in the sole of the left foot.

The lawyers said the areas of extensive swelling showed subcutaneous bleeding when the skin was peeled back during the autopsy.

“This indicates severe beatings endured by the victim,” they said.

They added that the pathologist had informed the family and their lawyers on Oct 12 that Noorizwan died from blunt-force trauma to the head.

“In simple terms, this means the deceased had been beaten throughout his body over a period of days, which finally resulted in his death

“The injuries listed above confirm that this case is the worst case of police custodial death since the A Kugan case in 2009,” they added.

The lawyers accused the police and the government of maintaining an unacceptable silence 13 days after Noorizwan’s death, despite the severity of the injuries documented during the post-mortem examination.

“It is outrageous that there has been no explanation or transparency… Despite the gruesome manner in which Noorizwan met his death in police custody, there is total silence from the police and the government,” they added.

No updates

The lawyers said the family had received no updates on the investigation, and the senior investigating officer from Bukit Aman had outright refused requests for information.

“The family has been kept entirely in the dark,” they said.

On behalf of the family, the lawyers demanded that Inspector-General of Police Khalid Ismail and Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail act swiftly and transparently to bring those responsible to justice.

“Why is there no report of any police officer being arrested or suspended or charged with Noorizwan’s murder?

“Why has the attorney-general not ordered this case to be classified as murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code?” they added.

Yesterday, Malaysiakini reported that Noorizwan’s family will hold a peaceful gathering at Bukit Aman police headquarters on Oct 17 to demand justice and answers.