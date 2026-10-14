Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim took a “taxi ride” down memory lane, revisiting the darkest chapter of his political life, when the red-and-white vehicles became unlikely symbols of solidarity, driven by those who stood steadfastly by him when his fortunes were at their lowest.

Speaking at the launch of special financial assistance for taxi drivers, rental car operators and school bus operators at the Transport Ministry in Putrajaya, Anwar said the loyalty shown by taxi drivers during his darkest hours had left an indelible mark on him.

He was arrested and imprisoned after being sacked as deputy prime minister in 1998, a tumultuous period in which he endured physical abuse and incarceration.

“I remember back in 1998, when I was arrested, my most staunch supporters were taxi drivers. I am deeply grateful. That was when I was going through a difficult time, being kicked, beaten and locked up. These people helped me.

“How could I become prime minister and reject the RM1,000 assistance when Transport Minister Anthony Loke proposed it?” he was quoted as saying.

Their solidarity, Anwar recalled, extended beyond words of support.

Taxi drivers had also helped sustain the crowds gathered at his residence, ferrying food and drinks to those who turned up without asking for anything in return.

“Who brought them? Taxi drivers. Who paid? Nobody. The taxi drivers brought snacks and drinks for people to eat,” he added.

More acts of kindness

Anwar also recounted a separate act of kindness involving an elderly man from Nilai whose house he had helped repair before his imprisonment.

The man, who sold salted eggs, later arranged for a taxi driver to deliver his products to Anwar’s family as a gesture of gratitude.

But upon learning the reason behind the delivery, the driver declined to accept payment, turning an ordinary transaction into an act of quiet generosity.

“He told the elderly man, ‘This is my sincere contribution as a fellow Malaysian’,” Anwar recalled.

Against this backdrop, Anwar welcomed the one-off RM1,000 financial assistance for eligible taxi drivers, rental car operators and school bus operators, describing the aid as a measure to help alleviate their financial burdens.