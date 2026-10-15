Johari warns states against overcommitting water for data centres
PARLIAMENT | Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Johari Abdul Ghani has cautioned state governments against being too eager to approve water supply for data centre projects without first assessing whether they have sufficient resources.
“Sometimes state governments get excited about calling in data centres and give them everything, but they don’t calculate how much water is actually available,” Johari told the Dewan Rakyat during Question Time today.
He said...
PARLIAMENT | Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Johari Abdul Ghani has cautioned state governments against being too eager to approve water supply for data centre projects without first assessing whether they have sufficient resources.
“Sometimes state governments get excited about calling in data centres and give them everything, but they don’t calculate how much water is actually available,” Johari told the Dewan Rakyat during Question Time today.
He said water supply remained under the jurisdiction of state governments, and that he had repeatedly reminded them to exercise caution before making commitments to investors.
“That is why every time I speak to state governments, I tell them they must be careful when approving water supply,” he said.
Johor and Selangor are currently the main areas of Malaysia’s data centre expansion.
According to a Digital Ministry parliamentary reply published yesterday, 27 projects worth an estimated RM225.97 billion had been approved under the Data Centre Task Force as of July, comprising 16 in Johor, 10 in Selangor, and one in Negeri Sembilan.
Johari added that water-recycling technology is now a requirement for data centres.
However, he said the federal government could do little if a state had already committed to supplying water and maintained that it had sufficient capacity to do so.
“If the state government says it has no problem supplying what it has committed to the data centre application, then we cannot do anything because that is its commitment,” he said.
Is there enough water?
Johari was responding to Rodziah Ismail (Harapan-Ampang), who raised concerns that rapid data centre expansion could consume large amounts of land, electricity, and water at the expense of other needs.
Rodziah (above) pointed out that even housing projects in Selangor had previously faced difficulties securing sufficient water supply.
His warning comes amid growing scrutiny over whether the water requirements of Malaysia’s expanding data centre sector were adequately assessed before projects were approved.
Former National Water Services Commission (Span) chairperson Charles Santiago recently questioned whether sufficient planning had gone into securing water for facilities already operating or under construction.
This followed Deputy Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister Abdul Rahman Mohamad’s statement in Parliament that Putrajaya was considering requiring data centres to manage their own water supplies to avoid disrupting domestic and industrial users.
Charles argued that such a move raised practical questions about where operators would obtain water, particularly as state water operators primarily supply treated potable water.
He also warned that forcing existing facilities to change water sources could involve high retrofitting costs because their buildings and cooling systems had already been designed around current arrangements.
Span had earlier introduced guidelines prioritising reclaimed water for cooling where available, or air-cooled systems with zero discharge.
Charles (above) said Malaysia ultimately needed clearer rules governing freshwater withdrawals, water-use reporting and allocation during droughts or other periods of water stress.
Over RM385b in data centre investments
Johari, meanwhile, said a total of RM385.7 billion has reportedly been invested in data centres since 2021, comprising RM114 billion in domestic investment and RM271 billion in foreign investment.
However, he stressed that much of the figure had yet to be fully realised.
Some projects had only acquired land or begun site-clearing works, while others were still constructing their facilities.
Malaysia has 57 data centres requiring around 6,230MW of power, while another 60 approved or developing facilities would require a further 11,172MW.
Johari said the government was also moving to ensure that data centres did not draw on electricity capacity reserved for industries, households, and other economic activities.
Developers would also be expected to bear additional infrastructure costs arising from their projects, including transmission-line upgrades where required.
Two days ago, a BBC article entitled "The island where locals say data centres are taking their water" describes the desperate situation on Indonesia's Batam Island where locals are suffering major water problems, thanks to the setting up of data centres. What little water they do get is said to be smally, dirty and cloudy. They are relying on tankers to bring water to them to fill jerrycans. Are Malaysian govt officials and those in state positions reading articles like these alerting the world to immient threats to water and environmental resources? According to the article a typical data centre consumes around 300,000 gallons of water per day. In the US this supplies abt 1000 households. A larger one would be double that. There is a reason for Singapore opting out of this stupidity. Why is the Malaysian govt thoughtlessly running into this situation that is guaranteed to cause suffering?
Johari’s warning against overcommitting water to data centres should prompt an equally urgent question: how much water are states safeguarding for food production? Data centres support access to information. Agriculture supports access to food. Both matter, but food security cannot be judged merely by the financial return on each litre of water. A farmer may generate less revenue than a technology corporation, yet the harvest feeds people and sustains rural livelihoods. For Peninsular Malaysia, the comparison must recognise geography. The northern rice-growing areas and the data centre clusters in Johor, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan do not necessarily draw from the same water sources. The requirement is therefore a public water budget for each river basin, showing what remains during drought after accounting for households, food production, existing industry and the health of rivers. Before approving a data centre, states must require evidence of how its water and electricity will be secured without undermining these needs. Developers should finance the additional infrastructure they require and use reclaimed water wherever feasible. Their resources should help expand Malaysia’s capacity, while farmers receive support to improve irrigation efficiency. State governments must also protect productive agricultural land. Converting farmland while committing scarce water to new industrial demand risks weakening food security on two fronts. Billions in announced investment are no measure of progress if the rakyat subsequently face water shortages and greater dependence on imported food. Access to information is essential to modern life. Access to food is essential to life itself.
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