The chairperson of the Penang Regional Development Authority - a statutory body in the state - pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court today to 15 charges of accepting bribes totalling more than RM800,000 between June 2025 and July this year.

Shaik Hussein Mydin, 53, was accused of corruptly receiving RM847,107.61 through Aliran Ilham Sdn Bhd (AISB) in multiple transactions from ATSH Management Sdn Bhd (ATSH) director R Albert Suresh. The alleged bribes ranged from RM45.51 to RM244,620.

The payments were allegedly received as an inducement for appointing ATSH as a subcontractor to AISB for a RM23.27 million project to construct a 10-storey hostel block and facilities using the Industrialised Building System at Institut Kemahiran Tinggi Perda in Bukit Panchor, Seberang Perai Selatan.

The alleged offences took place at a bank in Jalan Perda Selatan, Bandar Perda, in Seberang Perai Tengah, between June 26, 2025, and July 9, 2026.

The charges were brought under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009 (Act 694), which provides for a maximum prison term of 20 years and a fine of at least five times the value of the gratification involved, or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

MACC deputy public prosecutors Lim Jin Hong and Nurnajihatul Idayu Azuyar proposed bail of RM1 million, with additional conditions requiring the accused to surrender his passport, report to the MACC office monthly and refrain from interfering with prosecution witnesses.

Shaik Hussein was represented by a seven-member legal team led by Amer Hamzah Arshad, comprising Hasnal Rezua Merican, Shahrullah Khan, Simon Tan, Shamsher Singh Thind, Muzzammil Merican and Intan Nur Alia Nodzri.

Amer objected to the proposed bail amount, describing it as excessive and arguing that the prosecution had not provided sufficient factual grounds to justify the sum as necessary to ensure his client’s attendance in court.

Judge Irwan Suainbon granted the accused bail of RM300,000, subject to the additional conditions proposed by the prosecution, and fixed Jan 8, 2027, for the submission of documents.

The court also allowed the accused to apply for the temporary release of his passport for specific periods and purposes, should the need arise.

- Bernama



