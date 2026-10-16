Two Selangor DAP assemblypersons have voiced support for a proposed Pakatan Harapan-Bersatu confidence and supply agreement (CSA), even as state Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari remains coy on the specifics of the deal.

This follows backing by Amanah, through its deputy chief Azli Yusof, for a deal being explored between Harapan and Bersatu.

Banting assemblyperson V Papparaidu said the proposed CSA should be viewed from the perspective of political stability, good governance, and its impact on the betterment of Selangor people.

“Any initiative that promotes stability and enables the government to focus on delivering its responsibilities to the people deserves serious consideration,” Papparaidu told Malaysiakini yesterday.

“Ultimately, political cooperation should not be about the interests of political parties alone, but about ensuring that the people’s welfare, economic development and the state’s progress remain our top priorities.

“As representatives of the people, we must always put the interests of Selangorians first,” said the state exco.

Amirudin (above), who is also Selangor Pakatan Harapan chairperson, yesterday confirmed ongoing negotiations with Bersatu, led by state Bersatu chief Azmin Ali, on terms for the CSA expected to be signed ahead of the state budget in mid-November.

He, however, declined to reveal specific offers under the CSA, pending approval from Harapan central leaders.

READ MORE: S'gor MB backs CSA talks with Bersatu, says such deal not unprecedented

A CSA is an agreement between government and non-government parties in which the non-government parties either support or abstain from motions of confidence, and likewise help to pass budget or supply bills.

In exchange, the government can provide either funds or policy concessions to the supporting parties.

Commenting further, Papparaidu (above) said: “If this proposed CSA can contribute to political stability, strengthen governance and accelerate development for the benefit of the people, then it is a positive step worth considering.

“At the end of the day, the people of Selangor must remain the main beneficiaries of any political arrangement,” he added.

'S’gor Harapan still solid'

Meanwhile, Bukit Gasing assemblyperson Rajiv Rishyakaran noted that Selangor Harapan’s position is solid with 32 lawmakers, and three others on the government bench - two from BN and one independent - in the 56-member state assembly.

“If Bersatu wants to pledge their support to Harapan and Amirudin as the menteri besar, why not?” Rajiv told Malaysiakini yesterday.

Selangor Bersatu, led by Azmin as state opposition leader, holds 11 seats.

If all its assemblypersons back the government, the total would rise to 46 (82 percent), exceeding the 38 needed for a two-thirds majority.

On whether Bersatu’s support for Harapan could extend beyond the CSA into the next state polls, Rajiv (above) said such considerations remain premature.

“The Selangor election is two years away,” he said in reference to the full five-year term for the current Selangor assembly that will automatically dissolve on Sept 19, 2028.

“Let’s see how the general election goes before we think of that,” he added.

Several other DAP assemblypersons did not respond to Malaysiakini's request for comments.