'I'm not anti-monarchy': Hassan on royal power and feudalism
Soft-spoken but outspoken, PKR veteran Hassan Karim is known for his candour, even when addressing sensitive issues involving powerful figures.
The Pasir Gudang MP has never shied away from speaking up on matters involving the royal institution and the Malay rulers. But he insists that his outspokenness should not be mistaken for hostility towards the monarchy, which he holds in high regard.
"I am not anti-monarchy," Hassan told Malaysiakini.
"I fully understand the concept of a constitutional monarchy. But...
Soft-spoken but outspoken, PKR veteran Hassan Karim is known for his candour, even when addressing sensitive issues involving powerful figures.
The Pasir Gudang MP has never shied away from speaking up on matters involving the royal institution and the Malay rulers. But he insists that his outspokenness should not be mistaken for hostility towards the monarchy, which he holds in high regard.
"I am not anti-monarchy," Hassan told Malaysiakini.
"I fully understand the concept of a constitutional monarchy. But if the system begins to lean towards an absolute monarchy or feudalism, that is something I cannot agree with," he said.
For Hassan (above), respecting the monarchy does not mean staying silent when royal powers are exercised in ways he disagrees with.
This stance is evident in his criticism of the royal pardon granted to former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak and his assessment of the government's reform record.
Speaking on KiniTV's "Explain Sikit, Kini!" podcast, hosted by Malaysiakini news editors Yiswaree Palansamy and Jimadie Shah Othman, the former Johor PKR chairperson reiterated his reservations about Najib's pardon.
Najib was convicted of criminal breach of trust, abuse of power, and money laundering involving RM42 million in SRC International funds.
Last month, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar granted the former Pekan MP a conditional pardon allowing him to serve the remainder of his prison sentence under house arrest, subject to payment of a RM50 million fine.
Previously, the then Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, halved Najib's 12-year prison sentence to six years and reduced his fine from RM210 million to RM50 million. A purported addendum allowing Najib to serve his sentence under house arrest subsequently became the subject of a separate legal dispute.
In December 2025, the High Court ruled that the addendum was invalid and unenforceable because the proposed house arrest arrangement had not been deliberated on at the relevant Pardons Board meeting. Najib withdrew his appeal against the ruling in April 2026.
READ MORE: DAP veteran: Shafee should face contempt over claim court ruling curbed royal powers
A delicate balancing act
Hassan acknowledged that the government faces a delicate balancing act in responding to the issue.
"In previous cases, the courts established that a pardon falls strictly under the prerogative of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.
"The government does not want to be seen as defying the royal institution - that is their dilemma," he said.
But the 75-year-old politician said he had no such reservations about speaking his mind.
"I see the government's dilemma, but I don't share it. I am not part of the executive branch.
"My duty is to my constituents and my principles as a PKR and Pakatan Harapan MP," he added.
Regarded within PKR as a voice of reason, Hassan said he also raised concerns in the Dewan Rakyat during debates on the royal address about public perceptions that political elites convicted of corruption were being treated leniently.
"It is all on record in the Hansard. I prefaced my remarks with 'Ampun Tuanku' (Pardon me, Your Majesty). I carried out my duty within the law and wasn't investigated under the Sedition Act.
"Again, I am not anti-monarchy. But I will always speak out against any shift toward feudalism," the lawyer-politician stressed.
Asked to compare Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s approach to the monarchy with that of former premier Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Hassan declined to draw direct comparisons.
He nevertheless praised Mahathir as "the bravest prime minister" for pushing through constitutional amendments that established the Special Court to try members of the royal institution.
Govt earns barely passing mark
Assessing the federal government's progress in fulfilling its reform promises ahead of the 16th general election, Hassan gave it a score of just 51 percent.
"The remaining 49 percent has yet to be delivered. It’s merely a conditional pass to qualify for the next election," he remarked.
He highlighted deaths in custody, detention without trial under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012, and the continued use of the Sedition Act 1948 as areas requiring urgent reform.
The recently tabled Budget 2027, he added, would be a crucial test of Anwar’s leadership.
"If the electorate rejects this budget, it won't just be Anwar who falls. The entire government will collapse, and PKR will face an existential crisis," he warned.
Despite his criticisms, Hassan credited the administration with introducing welfare measures to help lower- and middle-income groups. These included the Rahmah Sales initiative, expanded tax relief for the M40, and the permanent appointment of 9,000 contract medical officers.
"This shows the government is capable of listening," he noted.
On Harapan’s ties with Umno, Hassan suggested that their federal partnership was driven by circumstances rather than a lasting political alignment.
"When Parliament dissolves, Umno will chart its own course, whether independently or through alliances like Muafakat Nasional. That will naturally relieve Harapan of the burden of this coalition," he added.
I admit that you've been frank and forthcoming in your analysis, YB, but you're treating them with kid gloves. Easing the burden of the lower and middle income groups is the mandatory duty of any government, let alone Madani. They are simply not the reforms promised pre-election by PMX & Gang. However the steps taken by the government to address these issues are not really that big as you make it out to be. It is but the very tip of the iceberg. Real reforms are still submerged below the waterline, and it still doesn't seem to be making its way to the surface anytime soon, if at all. There is no real political will to do so. Doing the math, the reforms purportedly effected by Madani thus far appears to be only around 1%. But I agree with you on one thing though; feudalism has no place in our democracy. I admire your frank views on that, and I applaud you for that.
"I fully understand the concept of a constitutional monarchy. But if the system begins to lean towards an absolute monarchy or feudalism, that is something I cannot agree with," he said. The above shows that those hiding behind the crown will deliberately pretend not to know the role of a constitutional monarch, who acts on advice. Madani should be hiding behind the crown. The current administration is NOT in a dilemma, as Hassan claimed; Madani chose to be in one by not following the constitution because the PM is weak, incompetent and playing it too safe. It has become a habit for Madani: "Pardon Najib, hide behind the crown" proverb!
I rate Madani only 1 out of 5 for reforms and many people still think I am a bit too generous.
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