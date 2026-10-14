The Malay rulers have urged all parties involved in the Negeri Sembilan throne dispute to seek a dignified resolution through legal channels, warning against politicising the issue.

In their first statement on the dispute, the rulers also called on outsiders to refrain from interfering, saying the matter should be resolved by the relevant stakeholders and authorities.

In a statement issued today by Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal Syed Danial Syed Ahmad, they stressed that differences must be resolved amicably and in accordance with custom and the Laws of the Constitution of Negeri Sembilan 1959.

"The ongoing issue must never be turned into political fodder, a tool to gain support, a platform to expand influence, or an arena to fulfil power struggle agendas," the statement read.

The rulers warned that contradictory and irresponsible statements would only aggravate the situation, heighten tensions, confuse the public, and tarnish the dignity of the royal institution.

They urged all parties to exercise wisdom and patience, respect proper etiquette and custom, and uphold the royal institution's standing in seeking a resolution.

Consultation, they added, must be pursued in good faith, without demeaning or insulting any party.

The rulers stressed that the throne was a sacred trust carrying immense responsibility towards the state and its people. They urged all parties to preserve kinship, social harmony, and the sanctity of the royal institution throughout the resolution process.

They also cautioned against statements or actions that could humiliate any side or worsen the situation, warning that remarks made without understanding Negeri Sembilan’s customs, history, and constitutional framework could undermine social harmony.

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The public was urged not to spread unverified information or be swayed by divisive narratives, but to give the authorities time and space to carry out their duties with wisdom and discretion.

"The interests of Negeri Sembilan, the harmony of its people, and the dignity of the royal institution must come first," the statement concluded.