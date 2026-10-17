YOURSAY | ‘This shows how desperate PKR is to remain in power.’

Two S'gor DAP reps back Harapan-Bersatu CSA

S'gor MB backs CSA talks with Bersatu, says such deal not unprecedented

Knucklehead2: What stability are we talking about? Selangor Pakatan Harapan already has the numbers to govern.

If your position is truly solid, why the sudden need to court Bersatu? This reeks of insecurity, not stability.

The fact that Harapan leaders are even entertaining a deal with Bersatu tells me they're worried about holding on to Selangor.

Instead of asking why voters are drifting away, they're looking for political insurance. And Bersatu? What exactly do they bring to the table besides political baggage and a history of betrayal?

Collaboration after a hung assembly is understandable.

Pre-emptively embracing the very people who helped destabilise governments in the past is something else entirely.

Have we learnt nothing from the Sheraton Move? Or are principles only important until election math gets difficult?

"For stability," they say. Translation: we're worried about losing Selangor.

GP2025: Political leaders who would rather stay in power through deals and alliances than go to the people to get their mandate.

Forming an alliance in support of Harapan is different from signing a confidence and supply agreement (CSA), which denies the people their constitutional right to change a government mid-term; it is not in the interests of the people but purely for political survival. Such leaders shouldn’t be reelected.

GrayParrot9290: More fear of political insecurity than political stability for the betterment of Selangorians.

PKR knows that they have lost the confidence of progressive rakyat (all races) and will be rejected, and Bersama will take over their voter base, especially in Petaling and Subang Jaya, which PKR arrogantly stated is their Tier 1 stronghold.

PKC: In politics, there are no permanent enemies nor permanent friends, only permanent self-interest.

They are willing to work with the architects of the Sheraton Move itself just to remain in power.

This shows how desperate PKR is to remain in power. No principles at all.

GreenCheetah1658: While many may criticise any cooperation with Bersatu, I think we must recognise the realities of politics.

Strategic political cooperation is sometimes necessary to consolidate support, maintain stability and ensure continuity in good governance and economic development.

Nowhere is this more important than Selangor, Malaysia's economic powerhouse.

Under Harapan and the leadership of Amirudin Shari, who became Selangor's youngest menteri besar at just 38 in 2018, the state has continued to flourish.

Selangor remains the largest contributor to Malaysia's economy, recording RM460 billion in gross domestic product and 6.3 percent growth in 2025.

These are achievements worth protecting. I personally regard Amirudin as a capable and principled leader, and I certainly do not want to see Selangor fall into the hands of political forces whose brand of racially divisive politics could undermine the progress the state has made. Let's also be clear.

Harapan already has a comfortable majority in Selangor.

It does not need Bersatu to remain in power. This proposed cooperation is therefore not about political desperation but strategic consolidation, especially as rival political forces realign and prepare for the next election.

A CSA is not a merger, nor should it become a blank cheque for Bersatu to dictate the government's agenda.

It should be a carefully negotiated agreement with clear boundaries, commitments and accountability.

However, I would strongly caution Harapan to approach any alliance with Bersatu with its eyes wide open.

The betrayal of the Sheraton Move must never be forgotten.

Any cooperation must be carefully calculated, firmly on Harapan's terms, and structured to ensure that history cannot repeat itself.

Kopi Kurang Manis: There are no permanent friends or foes in politics. Parties can work together for the good of the rakyat.

But after Langkah Sheraton (Sheraton Move), it is fair to ask Bersatu what its intentions are and whether it will honour its commitments.

A CSA comes with agreed responsibilities.

If cooperation later extends to contesting elections together, voters deserve a clear commitment to honour that partnership until the end of the term.

The people need to know that the mandate they give will be respected. Trust has to be earned through consistent actions.

YellowIguana5684: There is some positive here, as much as I despise Bersatu, Amirudin has a chance to deliver some key electoral reforms with this two-thirds majority in the state assembly.

Not too long ago, Sunway University political scientist Wong Chin Huat penned an open letter urging Amirudin to implement electoral reforms at the state level, a day after making a similar appeal to Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

In his letter, Wong argued that the winner-takes-all nature of Malaysia’s first-past-the-post (FPTP) electoral system has put the country’s Malay electorate in a bind.

Wong, coining the term “Malay Dilemma 2.0”, said Malay voters face a choice between one-party rule, which can enable abuses of power that harm the Malay interests it is supposed to protect, and multi-party competition, which carries the risk of the system being captured by opponents of Malay dominance.

To address this, he proposed creating nine appointed assembly seats.

Unlike in some states, where such appointments are at the discretion of the chief minister or menteri besar, Wong’s proposed system would allocate the seats according to each party or coalition’s statewide popular vote, as long as they meet a certain vote share threshold, five percent and so on.

This would ensure FPTP and compromising electoral pacts like BN-Perikatan Nasional or Harapan-Bersatu are null and void, as each party now just needs to get a higher percentage of votes to get more percentage of seats, not just one more than the other to win one seat.

Furthermore, everyone is heard at the ballot box then, especially minority voices and every segment of the majority would not be split and would not be forced to consolidate their votes.

We would now be able to vote with our conscience and not worry about our vote being wasted, as seats now go based on vote share, not on who gets one more vote than the others (despite winning 20-30 percent of the votes in that seat).

This will change the political arena in Selangor and encourage other states to follow suit.

I strongly urge Amirudin to consider this electoral reform.

V S: The Selangor government should bring in fresh faces to compete in this election.

The present batch is just warming their seats comfortably to stay in power.

The above is a selection of comments posted by Malaysiakini subscribers. Only paying subscribers can post comments. In the past year, Malaysiakinians have posted over 100,000 comments. Join the Malaysiakini community and help set the news agenda. Subscribe now.

These comments are compiled to reflect the views of Malaysiakini subscribers on matters of public interest. Malaysiakini does not intend to represent these views as fact.