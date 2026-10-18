A DAP lawmaker has criticised the Kuala Lumpur Immigration Department for investigating allegations of corruption involving its own officers, stressing that the department’s headquarters should take over the probe.

Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng said this after the Kuala Lumpur Immigration Department announced yesterday that its Integrity Division would investigate allegations of irregularities in the issuance of Special Passes following a Malaysiakini exposé.

In the article, it was alleged that a syndicate was exploiting the Special Pass facility at the Federal Territory Immigration Department’s office in Jalan Duta, Kuala Lumpur.

READ MORE: White shirts, fast-track passes: Inside an alleged immigration racket

The department’s latest announcement came despite it having previously said an investigation was already underway. In the course of the investigative report, Malaysiakini had contacted the Kuala Lumpur Immigration Office on Aug 10, including through an in-person visit, and provided an officer with video and photographic evidence gathered during its investigation.

After being given more than a month to respond, the department replied that it was "still investigating".

‘Report any wrongdoing to MACC, police'

In a statement, Lim (above) said the allegations warranted an investigation beyond the state-level office, with suspected corruption and criminal offences referred to the relevant enforcement agencies.

"An internal investigation alone is not enough. At the very least, the Immigration Department headquarters must take over the administrative investigation, while allegations of corruption and criminal offences must be referred to the MACC and the police.

"Do not wait for media exposés before offering an explanation. The public wants to know what action has been taken since Aug 10, not just hear another announcement of an investigation," he added.

Lim also questioned whether the department had lodged reports with the MACC and the police, and called for greater transparency over the investigation.

"It has been more than two months! Has the investigation actually begun, or is it only about to start?

"Have police reports or complaints to the MACC been lodged? Have the Immigration Department headquarters and the Home Ministry been informed? Why has none of this been clarified yet?" he asked.