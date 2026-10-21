A total of 6,346 MyKiosk units nationwide, or 88 percent of the 7,243 units built under the government initiative, have been occupied and are fully operational as of August this year.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said the figures are based on comprehensive data collected and operational reports submitted by state governments and local authorities.

In a parliamentary written reply today to Rosol Wahid (PN-Hulu Terengganu), Nga (above) said 897 units, or 12 percent, remained vacant.

He also said the MyKiosk 1.0 and 2.0 programmes, implemented through the Local Government Department, received a combined allocation of RM150 million under the 2023 and 2024 Madani budgets.

The initiative aimed to improve the socioeconomic status of small traders by providing standardised, safe and conducive business spaces at affordable rental rates.

Nga said the ministry was working closely with local authorities to improve occupancy rates and ensure that all kiosks were fully utilised.

The measures included a strict traffic light system linking MyKiosk occupancy performance to approvals for future projects under the ministry's BP.1 allocation.

Under the system, local authorities with poor occupancy rates, classified under the Red Zone, would not be considered for approval of new projects.

"This firm measure is intended to ensure that the principle of accountability is consistently upheld," he said.

Regular inspections

Nga said the ministry had also established an internal task force to conduct regular inspections, assess the suitability of kiosk locations and expedite occupancy.

Other measures include targeted engagement with local authorities to resolve local issues and allowing them to apply for additional allocations under BP.1 for kiosk maintenance and repairs.

Despite acknowledging that 897 units remained vacant, Nga maintained that the ministry did not regard any MyKiosk units as abandoned or partially operational.

"The ministry wishes to emphasise that there is no such thing as abandoned or partially operational kiosk units, as ensuring that every MyKiosk unit is optimally utilised remains a priority," he said.

Nga added that the ministry would continue monitoring occupancy rates and implementing follow-up measures with local authorities to ensure that small traders benefit from the programme.

‘Earlier scrutiny over vacant kiosks’

The programme previously came under scrutiny over allegations of inflated construction costs, poor site selection and low occupancy rates, prompting an investigation by the MACC.

In September last year, Deputy Housing and Local Government Minister Aiman Athirah Sabu said MACC had found no criminal elements or abuse of power in the programme's implementation.

READ MORE: Nga demands apology after MACC clears MyKiosk of graft claims

However, in February this year, MACC identified weaknesses in the programme's governance, including inadequate needs assessments, unsuitable locations and the lack of effective monitoring mechanisms.

The anti-graft agency proposed five improvements, including feasibility studies, performance indicators and a dedicated monitoring mechanism, to address concerns that the programme risked becoming a "white elephant".