PARLIAMENT | Two lawmakers from opposite sides of the House today shared race-related concerns during Budget 2027 debates in the Dewan Rakyat, both calling for government intervention.

While DAP’s Ngeh Koo Ham (Harapan-Beruas) questioned the use of the term “bumiputera” in official statistics, PAS' Nik Zawawi Salleh (PN-Pasir Puteh) urged the government to strengthen national unity and better manage racial differences.

Ngeh urged the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) to use the term “Malay” instead of “bumiputera”, claiming that the latter category also includes Muslim foreigners.

Meanwhile, Zawawi cautioned against constantly finding fault with others, warning that such attitudes could deepen divisions within Malaysia’s multiracial society.

“If we keep looking for faults in others, bringing up this and that, we will eventually end up fighting among ourselves.

“Allah created us in Malaysia as a multiracial society. We have people of different races and ethnic backgrounds,” he said.

Zawawi stressed that Malaysians, regardless of race or ethnicity, shared a common humanity.

“Whether we are talking about the Orang Asli, Malays, Chinese, or Indians... even Jelutong and I are family,” he said, referring to RSN Rayer (Harapan-Jelutong).

Pasir Puteh MP Nik Zawawi Salleh

He also called for greater emphasis on national unity initiatives under Budget 2027, including establishing a special committee chaired by either the prime minister or deputy prime minister.

“The agenda of fostering unity among the various communities in our country is something that only a government can effectively implement.

“Therefore, I hope this year’s budget will include measures towards achieving this objective,” he said.

Zawawi made the remarks during his own debate on the Supply Bill 2027, without directly referring to Ngeh’s statements.

Definition dispute

Earlier, Ngeh expressed surprise over what he claimed was DOSM’s use of the term bumiputera to include Muslim foreigners residing in Malaysia.

He compared the ethnic composition of voters in the Beruas parliamentary constituency in 2022, comprising 56.8 percent Chinese, 27.2 percent Malays, 15.2 percent Indians, and approximately 0.9 percent others, with population figures for 2023 published in DOSM’s 2025 report.

Beruas MP Ngeh Koo Ham

He said the report, which provided the closest available data for comparison, showed that the constituency’s population comprised 47.6 percent Chinese, 34.8 percent bumiputera, 17.1 percent Indians, and 0.5 percent others.

The report also recorded that non-citizens accounted for 7.5 percent of the population in Beruas.

“This means Rohingya, Bangladeshi, Indonesian, Pakistani, and other Muslims in Malaysia are classified as bumiputera,” he claimed.

According to Ngeh, the term "bumiputera" does not appear in any Malaysian law, while existing legal provisions only provide for affirmative action benefiting Malays, the indigenous peoples of Sabah and Sarawak, and the Orang Asli.

“If the term is used, it should be restricted to these three groups of Malaysian citizens.

“Otherwise, assistance will be channelled to groups that are not the intended beneficiaries under the law, creating a situation where outsiders are favoured while our own people are neglected,” he said.

Ngeh also cited Article 160(2) of the Federal Constitution, which he said sets out four criteria for defining a Malay: professing Islam, habitually speaking Malay, conforming to Malay customs, and being born in Malaya before 1957 or descended from such individuals.

He argued that Muslims who arrived in the country after 1957 could not be defined as Malays or be entitled to government privileges intended for Malays.

“If this definition is not corrected, our nation’s wealth and resources will be used to enrich foreigners at the expense of Malays, the indigenous peoples of Sabah and Sarawak, and our Orang Asli.

“The issue of bumiputera poverty will never be resolved if foreigners are included, as many of them come from impoverished backgrounds.

“Foreigners who have become Malaysian citizens can be treated fairly and equally, but they should not be placed in a category that gives them priority over existing citizens,” said Ngeh.

Beyond the criteria Ngeh listed, Article 160(2) also covers descendants of those who meet its historical conditions, including provisions relating to birth or domicile in the Federation or Singapore before independence.

It does not automatically exclude those born after 1957.

‘Everyone will start claiming bumiputera status’

Separately, DOSM’s published population statistics classify “bumiputera” under Malaysian citizens, while non-citizens are recorded separately.

Interjecting during Ngeh’s debate, Radzi Jidin (PN-Putrajaya) called on DOSM and the government to immediately explain the claims.

Putrajaya MP Radzi Jidin

“Without clarification, this issue will become a controversy when foreigners are defined as bumiputera without any sound basis, and everyone will start claiming bumiputera status.

“This is an extremely dangerous statement,” he said.

Concluding his speech, Ngeh urged the government to use the term Malay as defined by law, arguing that the legal definition of Malay appeared to have been lost.