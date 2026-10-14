COMMENT | Bersama's working group on human rights is appalled by the latest reported death in police custody of Noorizwan Zulkefly, who died on Oct 1.

Noorizwan was reportedly arrested by the police on Sept 20 and then detained at the Cheras District Police Headquarters lock-up. He was 42 years old.

According to Noorizwan’s family, the police failed to inform them of his detention for 12 days. More disturbingly, the family were informed by a pathologist that the cause of death was blunt-force trauma, with multiple broken ribs and spinal injuries.

These grave allegations demand an independent, swift and transparent investigation, the results of which must be made public and appropriate criminal actions taken against those responsible.

Bersama notes that the rising deaths in police custody are deeply alarming. In a parliamentary reply by Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (below) in July 2024, he stated that there were 24 deaths in custody from January 2022 to May that year.

In another more recent parliamentary reply in February this year, he stated that deaths in custody for the entire year of 2025 were 42. This is an alarming fourfold increase compared to his earlier reply.

This surging upward trend raises serious questions about the effectiveness of existing policies and safeguards for suspects in custody.

Noorizwan’s death, against the backdrop of this disturbing trend, is particularly disappointing because Pakatan Harapan had campaigned vigorously against deaths in custody while being in the opposition.

Harapan leaders were once very vocal in demanding for justice and accountability in cases such as A Kugan, Teoh Beng Hock and N Dhamendran.

READ MORE: Death behind bars: The forgotten faces who succumbed to brutality

Yet, after assuming federal power in November 2022, Harapan’s longstanding human rights advocacy has completely failed to translate into actual improvements or meaningful reforms.

Set up independent investigative body

Bersama demands the following:

1. Saifuddin immediately address two pertinent questions: (a) why the police allegedly kept Noorizwan’s family in the dark throughout his 12-day detention, and (b) provide definitive details of the injuries suffered by Noorizwan;

2. That the Madani government appoint an independent investigative body with civil society members therein, to promptly investigate the case;

3. That the government must now publicly declare that if the independent body uncovers any wrongdoings, that the government will undertake to charge those responsible; and

4. That the government revise and table more comprehensive standard operating procedures reforms within three months of this statement, including installing more CCTVs in lock-ups with no blind spots, providing immediate health checks for any injuries suffered in custody, prompt access to lawyers for those injured and prompt notification to family members of all injuries.

It is high time for the government to undertake comprehensive reforms, strengthen independent oversight of law enforcement agencies, and take effective measures to end deaths in custody. No one should lose their life while in the custody of the state.

Justice for Noorizwan. End deaths in custody now!

Bersama will stand in solidarity with the family of Noorizwan and we will join the upcoming peaceful gathering on Oct 17.

BERSAMA is a progressive, multiracial political party. Its working group on human rights is headed by Wong Chen, other members include Ng Yap Hwa, Faizal Rahman, Lau Yi Leong, Seah Jhen Pei, Rabiatul Adawiyah Sulaiman and Wong Ivan.

The views expressed here are those of the author/contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of Malaysiakini.