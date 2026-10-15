Jelutong MP RSN Rayer has invoked Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s “black eye” assault while in police custody nearly three decades ago in demanding answers over the death of detainee 42-year-old Noorizwan Zulkefly.

The backbencher reminded that the reformasi movement itself was partly shaped by outrage over Anwar’s assault while detained in 1998, and warned that similar allegations of custodial violence cannot be allowed to persist under the Madani administration.

“I want to remind the government: our prime minister went through this bitter experience when we began the reformasi movement.

“Have we forgotten what happened when the prime minister was assaulted all those years ago?” Rayer told a press conference in Parliament today.

“Nearly 30 years have passed, yet incidents like this are still happening,” he said.

Anwar was assaulted by then inspector-general of police Abdul Rahim Noor while detained at the Bukit Aman lock-up in September 1998.

Injuries don't match 'fall'

Rayer made the reference while commenting on Noorizwan’s death on Oct 1 after he had spent about 10 days in custody at the Cheras district police headquarters.

The DAP lawmaker said he understood that Noorizwan had been in custody for about 12 days, although his family previously said he was arrested on Sept 20 and died on Oct 1.

Rayer questioned an account that Noorizwan had suffered a fall while in custody, pointing to injuries the family said were discovered following his death.

READ MORE: 21 injuries, swelling of skull area, bleeding in brain and intestines: 'Silence not an option'

“How could a fall in a lock-up result in six broken ribs and spinal cord injuries?” he asked.

“This has now become an issue, and as a government backbencher and a lawyer, I want to ask the IGP, (and) you cannot remain silent.”

Noorizwan’s family previously said they knew nothing about his detention until after his death.

The family said they were not told why he was arrested, where the arrest occurred, or what case he was being investigated for.

Their lawyer, Lawyers for Liberty co-founder N Surendran, had said a post-mortem found Noorizwan died from blunt force trauma.

Photographs provided by the family showed injuries including swelling on his feet and knees, wounds to his back and wrists, fractured ribs, and extensive injuries to his head.

Rayer said today that these circumstances demand an explanation from police leadership and the Home Ministry.

“I urge the IGP, the home minister, and the Home Ministry to explain how this could have happened,” he said.

He stressed that incidents like this should not occur under the Madani government.

“This is a legacy from previous governments. It cannot happen under ours. This is shocking. It is happening in the capital, now.”

Suspend those involved

Rayer further called for the suspension of police personnel involved in Noorizwan’s detention and investigation, pending an investigation.

He also urged police to investigate the death under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Noorizwan’s family has lodged two police reports over the case and demanded an independent and transparent investigation into his death.

There have been mounting calls for a thorough investigation into the case from other parties, including opposition MPs, Bersama, and human rights groups.

The family will hold a peaceful gathering outside the Bukit Aman police headquarters at 11am on Oct 17, where they plan to submit a memorandum and demand an explanation from the IGP.

