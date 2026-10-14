Opposition MPs have joined calls for answers over the death of Noorizwan Zulkefly after his family’s pleas were met with silence from authorities for over two weeks.

Perikatan Nasional chief whip Takiyuddin Hassan urged the Home Ministry and police to ensure a thorough investigation into the custodial death and provide timely updates to the public.

He said firm action against misconduct was essential to maintaining public confidence in the authorities, as incidents of deaths in police custody raised concerns about officers' conduct and compliance with standard operating procedures.

“Concerns raised by the public should not be viewed as hasty or excessive; instead, they should be accepted as a manifestation of public concern regarding the integrity and level of professionalism of our security personnel.

“It is also to ensure that an individual’s fundamental rights, which are fully protected by the law, are not subjected to arbitrary treatment or punished without due legal process,” Takiyuddin (below) said in a statement today.

The PN secretary-general added that accountability and transparency were vital to strengthening professionalism and improving the quality of public services, rather than undermining trust in public institutions.

READ MORE: Madani govt must be transparent, accountable in Noorizwan's case

Extensive injuries, circumstances unknown

Noorizwan, 42, died on Oct 1 at Canselor Tuanku Muhriz Hospital (HCTM) after spending about 10 days at the Cheras police district headquarters under custody.

His brother, Nooranis Zulkefly, 34, said the family had not been informed of Noorizwan’s arrest or hospitalisation and only learned of his death afterwards.

According to a text message Nooranis received from a purported police officer on Oct 1, Noorizwan had been taken to the hospital after sustaining injuries in a fall. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

However, the family’s counsel and Lawyers for Liberty (LFL) co-founder N Surendran disputed this account, citing post-mortem findings that indicated Noorizwan had died from blunt force trauma, with fresh bleeding found beneath his skin.

A senior HCTM pathologist also documented 21 injuries during the post-mortem examination, including severe swelling across the skull, bleeding in the brain and intestines, and extensive swelling throughout Noorizwan’s body.

Lawyers for Liberty and Suaram have criticised the authorities for their continued silence despite the seriousness of the incident.

Both groups have called for the case to be classified as murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code and for Bukit Aman to establish an independent investigation team.

Noorizwan’s family will hold a peaceful gathering at the Bukit Aman police headquarters on Oct 17 to demand justice and answers.