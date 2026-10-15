The police have finally broken their silence on detainee Noorizwan Zulkefly’s death, 14 days after he died in custody and only after a catalogue of horrific injuries, including bleeding in the brain and intestines, was made public.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus (above) said investigators were awaiting the full report from the Chemistry Department and official pathology results before completing their probe.

Pending those findings, the cause of death of the 42-year-old father of one had yet to be determined, he said.

However, the family’s lawyers said a senior pathologist at Canselor Tuanku Muhriz Hospital (HCTM) had concluded that Noorizwan (below) died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Fadil said the investigation was being conducted “independently and thoroughly” by Bukit Aman’s Death in Custody Criminal Investigation Unit (USJKT), in collaboration with the Integrity and Standards Compliance Department.

“The investigation is being conducted from various angles, taking into account all necessary evidence.

“We ask all parties to be patient and allow the police time to complete the investigation,” he was quoted as saying by Bernama.

Fadil also urged the public to refrain from commenting or speculating on the case, warning that the spread of unverified information could mislead the public and cause concern.

Detained to facilitate probe

In outlining the chronology of events, he said Noorizwan had been detained to assist investigations into three separate police reports involving drug-related offences and other crimes.

“A record check revealed that the deceased had 44 criminal records, comprising 18 drug-related cases and 26 other criminal offences.

“He had also admitted to involvement in 17 other housebreaking and theft cases in the Cheras district,” he said.

Fadil said Noorizwan’s detention was carried out in accordance with established standard operating procedures (SOP).

However, Noorizwan reportedly fell ill while in custody and was taken to HCTM for further treatment.

“The suspect was confirmed to have died at 1.52am on Oct 1 while receiving treatment at the hospital,” he added.

Yesterday, the family’s lawyers, Rania Aljunied and Wan Nabilah Dina Wan Zamri, said a senior HCTM pathologist had documented 21 injuries during the post-mortem examination.

They said areas of extensive swelling revealed subcutaneous bleeding when the skin was peeled back during the autopsy.

“This indicates severe beatings endured by the victim,” they said.

The lawyers accused the police and the government of maintaining an unacceptable silence despite the severity of the injuries documented during the post-mortem examination.