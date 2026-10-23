Sarawak state legislative assembly dissolves effective Oct 26
Published: Oct 23, 2026 3:48 PM
The Sarawak state government has announced the dissolution of the state legislative assembly effective Oct 26 to pave the way for the state election.
Sarawak Premier Abang Johari Openg announced this in a special press conference earlier.
The Sarawak state government has announced the dissolution of the state legislative assembly effective Oct 26 to pave the way for the state election.
Sarawak Premier Abang Johari Openg announced this in a special press conference earlier.
He stated that the dissolution received the assent of the Yang di-Pertua Negeri to enable the election to be held to choose a new state government.
[More to follow]
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