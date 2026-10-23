The weight gain of elephants Dara, Amoi, and Kelat does not guarantee their well-being at Tennoji Zoo in Osaka, Japan, said the Malaysia Animal Ihsan Association (Shelter Ihsan).

The organisation said a comprehensive assessment of their physical, mental, and behavioural health was needed to determine whether they were enjoying a good quality of life.

“Since when has body weight become the determinant of animal welfare?

“The Taiping Municipal Council (MPT) has repeatedly highlighted their weight gain. Does that prove they enjoy a good quality of life, have sufficient space, are free from chronic stress, can engage in natural behaviours, and have choices in their environment?” it asked in a statement today.

Shelter Ihsan stressed that elephants are complex social animals with physical, mental, and behavioural needs that cannot be reduced to their weight or diet.

It added that appetite alone was not a measure of mental well-being, just as weight gain did not prove that all their natural needs were being met.

The statement was issued in response to MPT’s latest comments on the condition of the three Malaysian elephants, following public concern over their welfare in Japan.

MPT defends elephants' care

Yesterday, MPT denied allegations of neglect and abuse, with its president, Akmal Dahalan, saying the elephants had been active since arriving in Japan last March, based on reports from the zoo authorities and the council’s assessment.

“Dara, Amoi, and Kelat have also been housed together again since Sept 20, in addition to being given unrestricted access to the exhibit area and night quarters,” he was quoted as saying by NST Online.

Akmal also said the head-swaying behaviour that went viral on social media did not necessarily indicate stress or emotional distress.

On May 6, Tennoji Zoo released a series of photographs of the three elephants, reportedly to show them doing well under its care. The images formed part of a blog post introducing the elephants, who were transferred from Taiping Zoo and Night Safari on March 11.

“MPT needs to understand that providing food and providing a quality life are two different things,” Shelter Ihsan said.

It said elephant welfare also depended on the space available for movement, opportunities to forage, social interaction, mental stimulation, flooring conditions, foot care, and the freedom to express natural behaviours.

Addressing MPT’s explanation that head-swaying might be linked to anticipation of food, Shelter Ihsan said the behaviour needed to be assessed in context.

It said factors such as frequency, duration, circumstances, behavioural history, and environmental conditions should be considered rather than dismissing the behaviour as normal or assuming it was unrelated to stress.

“If head movement cannot automatically prove stress, it also cannot automatically be considered normal, unquestionable behaviour just because it occurs when the animal is expecting food,” it added.