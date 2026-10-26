As Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah marks the silver jubilee of his reign, His Highness has a pointed message for self-styled heroes and political rabble-rousers.

His patience, like that of the rakyat, is wearing thin.

“Like the rakyat, I am also fed up,” he said, taking aim at the endless theatre of unproductive politicking.

His message to politicians was unmistakable. Stop exploiting race and religion for political mileage and keep the royalty out of political squabbles.

Instead, Sultan Sharafuddin called on Selangor's politicians to focus on serving the people, driving economic growth and preserving unity to ensure the state maintains its leading position in the country.

“Selangor’s strength has always been its people. We are blessed with a society made up of different races, religions and cultures that have lived, worked and prospered together for generations,” he said.

The ruler's remarks come against a backdrop of Malaysian politics increasingly dominated by the combustible interplay of race and religion, with Malay rights, Islamic identity and the position of other communities repeatedly thrust into the spotlight.

From election campaigns to parliamentary debates, political discourse often revolves around who stands to lose, whose interests are under threat and who can claim to be the more authentic defender of a particular community or faith.

The fallout extends beyond the political arena, deepening mistrust between communities while crowding out more pressing concerns affecting ordinary Malaysians, including the cost of living, affordable housing, quality education, employment and institutional accountability.

'Don't be a hero or a stirrer'

While acknowledging that politicians had every right to debate policies, champion competing ideas and vie for public support, Sultan Sharafuddin cautioned that political competition was no licence to exploit the country's racial and religious fault lines.

“However, politics should never come at the expense of racial harmony or religious understanding,” he said, according to Bernama.

Urging politicians to rein in provocative rhetoric that could hurt the feelings of others, he offered a blunt reminder: “Don't be a hero or a stirrer. Think before you speak and always be mindful.”

Sultan Sharafuddin said Selangor, like Malaysia, had been built on compromise, mutual respect and a willingness to appreciate differences while pursuing common goals.

With social media allowing messages to reach millions within minutes, he warned that irresponsible statements could carry serious consequences.

“A single irresponsible statement can easily inflame emotions, deepen mistrust and create unnecessary tension among communities.

“This is why public figures must exercise wisdom, restraint and a deep sense of responsibility. Leadership is measured not only by what one says, but also by the consequences those words have on society,” he said.

Sultan Sharafuddin warned that everyone stood to lose when race and religion were repeatedly weaponised to divide communities or sow fear and suspicion.

Diversity a gift

He also attributed Selangor's success to its diversity, stability and inclusiveness, arguing that these qualities were essential to sustaining the state's economic appeal and future prospects.

“Investors come here because they see a state that is peaceful and forward-looking. Our young people want opportunities, quality education, good jobs, affordable housing and a better future,” he said.

Selangor's diversity, he added, should be regarded as one of its greatest competitive advantages rather than a source of division.

“My advice to all political leaders, regardless of party, is simple: place the interests of the people above political interests.

“Uphold the Federal Constitution, respect the position of Islam as the Religion of the Federation while safeguarding the rights of other religions to be practised in peace and harmony, and preserve the spirit of moderation that has long been the foundation of Selangor,” he added.

Beyond the political rhetoric, Sultan Sharafuddin also expressed disappointment over the mismanagement of Tabung Haji, stressing that funds entrusted for religious purposes must be handled with accountability and responsibility.

He noted that Tabung Haji was established to help Malaysian Muslims save for their pilgrimage to Mecca, and said mismanagement and reported abuses should never have occurred.

“Likewise, there must be accountability and responsibility in managing funds meant for religious purposes,” he said, adding that the same principles applied to places of worship of all faiths and orphanages.