The Shah Alam High Court today dismissed an appeal by a former travel agency manager to have his seven-year jail sentence for shooting his wife and injuring her bodyguard backdated to the date of his arrest in 2024.

Judge Shamsulbahri Ibrahim ruled that the Sepang Sessions Court’s order for 39-year-old Hafizul Hawari’s prison sentence to commence after he had served his sentence for separate offences in Kota Bharu, Kelantan, was lawful and fair.

In his grounds of judgment dated Oct 19, he also stressed that the decision was in accordance with Section 292 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

“Having carefully examined the Appeal Record, the grounds of appeal, the notes of proceedings, and the written submissions of both parties, I find that the order passed by the learned judge is lawful and fair.

“Accordingly, the appellant’s appeal against sentence is dismissed, and the order of the session court judge dated Dec 5, 2025, is affirmed,” according to the document.

In the appeal application, the defence argued that Hafizul had been held in remand without bail from April 15, 2024 to Dec 5, 2025, a period of almost 20 months, and that this period should be taken into account when determining his sentence.

The defence also submitted that Hafizul had pleaded guilty at an early stage, had no previous criminal convictions before the incident and had expressed genuine remorse.

Guilty plea

Previously, Hafizul pleaded guilty to attempting to murder his estranged wife, Farah Isa, 40, and voluntarily causing grievous hurt to her personal bodyguard, Nur Hadith Zaini, during the shooting at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 on April 14, 2024.

He was sentenced to five years’ jail for attempted murder and seven years for voluntarily causing grievous hurt using a dangerous weapon. The sentences were ordered to run concurrently, with the seven-year term to begin after he completes his Kota Bharu jail term.

On Feb 25 last year, Hafizul was sentenced by the Kota Bharu Session Court to six years’ imprisonment and six strokes of the cane for illegally possessing a Glock 19 pistol, as well as three years’ imprisonment for each offence of possessing ammunition without a licence and firecrackers without a permit.

He was also sentenced to six months’ imprisonment for each of three charges of possessing other people’s identity cards and one year’s imprisonment for using a fake vehicle registration number.

All the sentences were ordered to run concurrently from the date of his arrest on April 15, 2024.

- Bernama



