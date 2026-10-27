Over a month after Negeri Sembilan ruler Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir revoked the appointments of 10 state excos, Menteri Besar Ismail Lasim insists on running the state administration without filling the vacant positions.

Pointing to ongoing court proceedings initiated by the former excos, who are challenging the validity of their removal, Ismail (above) said a court ruling should precede any decision on appointing a new exco lineup.

“As of now, that is how it is, but we will have to see how things go. For now, we have brought it to court, so let’s wait for the process.

“We will just see how the situation develops,” The Star quoted him as saying to reporters in Seremban today.

The excos’ positions were revoked effective Sept 20, with the 10 assemblypersons accused of violating their oath of allegiance to Tuanku Muhriz.

The ruler also ordered the menteri besar to submit a new list of names for the exco lineup.

The former excos have since filed an originating summons at the Seremban High Court to challenge the validity of the gazette revoking their appointments.

The Federal Court has also set Dec 16 to hear the legal bid filed by the deposed exco members, after the group filed a notice of motion on Oct 14 in which they named the state secretary and the state government as respondents.

The group is seeking the court’s determination on three legal questions concerning the effect and interpretation of provisions within the state constitution, with the questions arising from the originating summons filed at the Seremban High Court.

The lawmakers involved in the crisis include seven from Umno - namely Mustapha Nagoor (Palong), Faizal Ramli (Linggi), Zaiful Bahri Idris (Chembong), Razi Ali (Sungai Lui), Asna Amin (Lenggeng), Siti Nur Umaira Hasim (Labu), and Suhaimizan Bizar (Gemencheh).

The others are MCA’s Siow Kong Choon (Chennah), PAS’ Fairuz Isa (Serting), and Razali Abu Samah (Sikamat) of Wawasan Negara.

READ MORE: N Sembilan assembly delay raises questions of ‘one-man show’ govt, DAP rep says

It was previously reported that Ismail has prioritised resolving the appointment of village chiefs and Village Development and Security Committees (JPKK) over the appointment of new excos.

‘Still backed by govt reps’

Meanwhile, Ismail reportedly said that he retains the undivided support of all 24 government assemblypersons, affirming that he is now focused on tabling the state budget on Nov 27.

The Kuala Pilah Umno division chief also dismissed rumours about him resigning, stressing that his administration will not be distracted from the final stages of the budget preparation.

“We already have sufficient allocation and are now waiting for the consent of the state ruler to proceed,” he added.

Tuanku Muhriz, whose position as the Yang di-Pertuan Besar is in dispute, is scheduled to open the next assembly sitting on Nov 26, about a month after he publicly admonished Ismail over the latter’s role in attempts to dethrone the ruler.

READ MORE: 'I don't want to see you!': Tuanku Muhriz dresses down N Sembilan MB over throne dispute