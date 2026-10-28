Bukit Aman probing Noorizwan's death, vows no 'cover up'
The investigation into the death of Noorizwan Zulkefly while in police custody has been taken over by the Prosecution/Legal Division (D5) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Bukit Aman.
Bukit Aman CID director M Kumar (above) said the case is now being investigated under Section 331 of the Penal Code, on intentional infliction of grievous hurt to extort a confession or to compel the restoration of property.
He explained that this classification was determined following...
Editor's note: Paragraphs 9-12 have been added for context. It does not appear in the original Bernama copy.
The investigation into the death of Noorizwan Zulkefly while in police custody has been taken over by the Prosecution/Legal Division (D5) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Bukit Aman.
Bukit Aman CID director M Kumar (above) said the case is now being investigated under Section 331 of the Penal Code, on intentional infliction of grievous hurt to extort a confession or to compel the restoration of property.
He explained that this classification was determined following...
Editor's note: Paragraphs 9-12 have been added for context. It does not appear in the original Bernama copy.
The investigation into the death of Noorizwan Zulkefly while in police custody has been taken over by the Prosecution/Legal Division (D5) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Bukit Aman.
Bukit Aman CID director M Kumar (above) said the case is now being investigated under Section 331 of the Penal Code, on intentional infliction of grievous hurt to extort a confession or to compel the restoration of property.
He explained that this classification was determined following a statement recorded by a forensic medical consultant at Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz who conducted the post-mortem, confirmed the presence of external injuries on several parts of the deceased's body.
The pattern of these injuries is consistent with blunt-force trauma and was not self-inflicted.
"However, the complete post-mortem report confirming the cause of death has yet to be obtained, and the police is awaiting further information from the hospital regarding this matter," he said in a statement today.
Kumar added that the investigation is ongoing to identify the police officers and personnel involved in the handling and management of the victim while he was in custody at Cheras district police headquarters.
"The investigation will be conducted thoroughly and professionally, without any element of a 'cover-up’, to ensure that criminal justice is upheld in accordance with the prevailing laws," he asserted.
He further emphasised that the police are committed to ensuring transparency and integrity throughout the investigation, guaranteeing impartial justice for all, and will not compromise on any form of misconduct.
Noorizwan, 42, died on Oct 1, after being detained at the Cheras district police headquarters lock-up.
He is reported to have suffered 21 horrific injuries.
READ MORE: 21 injuries, swelling of skull area, bleeding in brain and intestines: 'Silence not an option'
Bukit Aman's involvement in the probe comes after the family sought intervention from Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim - who then ordered the inspector-general of police to look into the matter.
The federal police did not respond to an earlier protest by the family outside Bukit Aman.
- Bernama
Whenever have the police not covered up a death in custody and what about the Durian killings?
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