The investigation into the death of Noorizwan Zulkefly while in police custody has been taken over by the Prosecution/Legal Division (D5) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Bukit Aman.

Bukit Aman CID director M Kumar (above) said the case is now being investigated under Section 331 of the Penal Code, on intentional infliction of grievous hurt to extort a confession or to compel the restoration of property.

He explained that this classification was determined following...



Editor's note: Paragraphs 9-12 have been added for context. It does not appear in the original Bernama copy.

The investigation into the death of Noorizwan Zulkefly while in police custody has been taken over by the Prosecution/Legal Division (D5) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Bukit Aman.

Bukit Aman CID director M Kumar (above) said the case is now being investigated under Section 331 of the Penal Code, on intentional infliction of grievous hurt to extort a confession or to compel the restoration of property.

He explained that this classification was determined following...

