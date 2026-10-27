PARLIAMENT | Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today said he is not privy to the circumstances that led to a police probe against lawyers representing the family of Noorizwan Zulkefly.

Responding to Ramkarpal Singh (Harapan-Bukit Gelugor), who questioned the Home Ministry’s stance on the investigation, Saifuddin said he was also keen to know what had prompted the probe but could not intervene to halt it.

“Just like Bukit Gelugor, I also want to know what triggered the investigation?

“While the lawyers were carrying out their duty with dedication, how did they carry themselves with the authorities who were carrying out the investigation? How did they communicate?

“Were there any situations that could have led to ethical violations? I am not privy to that information,” the minister said while winding up the debate on the Supply Bill 2027 (Budget 2027) in the Dewan Rakyat.

Due process

Saifuddin, however, denied that the lawyers were being targeted for exposing alleged police misconduct, maintaining that an investigation did not in itself mean they were being singled out for their role in the case.

“I cannot give assurances that because they are lawyers, the authorities must stop the investigation. I cannot.

“No minister can issue such an instruction. So let due process take place,” he said.

Noorizwan, 42, died on Oct 1 after spending nearly 10 days in custody at the Cheras district police headquarters.

On Oct 14, his family and lawyers revealed that a post-mortem had documented 21 injuries across his body, including injuries to his head and internal organs.

Photographs documenting the injuries were subsequently made public, drawing attention to the circumstances surrounding his death.

A week later, Lawyers for Liberty (LFL) revealed that its founders, Latheefa Koya and N Surendran, along with lawyer Dina Zamri, were being investigated over allegations that they had pressured Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz to disclose Noorizwan’s post-mortem photographs.

This comes after Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus said investigators were awaiting the Chemistry Department’s full report and the official pathology results before completing their investigation into the death.

The investigation drew criticism from Ramkarpal, who warned that it could amount to intimidation of lawyers carrying out their professional duties.

Former Malaysian Bar president Ambiga Sreenevasan also described the developments as a “new low” for the government, warning that targeting lawyers seeking answers could deepen public suspicion surrounding Noorizwan’s death.