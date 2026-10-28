PARLIAMENT | The government has maintained its stance that there is no conclusive evidence linking Malaysian plantation companies to the fires in Indonesia that caused months of transboundary haze.

This came after an Indonesian NGO alleged in its report that it had identified 21 Malaysian-linked companies involved in forest and land fires in Indonesia.

However, Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Arthur Joseph Kurup disputed this in the Dewan Rakyat today.

“Based on reviews so far, there is no conclusive evidence confirming the involvement of Malaysian-linked plantation companies as the parties responsible for causing the fires,” he said during the winding-up session of the Budget 2027 debate for his ministry.

This aligns with Plantation and Commodities Minister Noraini Ahmad's statement yesterday, which emphasised that no Malaysian plantation companies were involved in forest burning activities in the neighbouring country.

Noraini said Malaysian Palm Oil Board monitoring found that the detected fires did not originate in plantations owned by Malaysian companies, but instead spread from other areas.

Plantation and Commodities Minister Noraini Ahmad

On Oct 26, Indonesian Forum for Environment (Walhi) claimed that the 21 Malaysian-linked companies were involved in the fires from January to September this year.

According to Walhi's “Actor Mapping Analysis: Who Are Behind the Fires?” report, satellite data recorded at least 30,927 hotspots across Indonesia in the first nine months of this year, with nearly 50 percent located within the operational concession areas of oil palm and forestry plantation companies.

Among the provinces recording the highest concentration of hotspots were West Kalimantan with 9,529 and Central Kalimantan with 7,141, causing the Air Pollutant Standard Index in affected areas to reach unhealthy to hazardous levels.

While some companies named in the report had stated that the fires did not start on their property and instead spread into their area from the outside, which was then extinguished, Walhi's forest and plantation campaigner Umi Ma'rufa insisted that concession holders were responsible under Indonesian laws for preventing fires, regardless of who initially started them.

No compensation mechanism

Elaborating further, Arthur said the Asean Agreement on Transboundary Haze Pollution does not provide a specific mechanism for inter-country compensation claims.

However, Arthur said the government is open to exploring other appropriate legal mechanisms, subject to international law.

He said Malaysia has also offered assistance to Indonesia in the form of firefighting assets and manpower, but any deployment requires Indonesia's agreement and must respect that country's sovereignty.

“So far, we remain ready to offer that assistance,” he added.



