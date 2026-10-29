PARLIAMENT | Malaysia’s efforts to develop homegrown football talent could face problems in the coming decades without adequate government support, warned Zakri Hassan (PN-Kangar).

The Bersatu MP raised the concern as Malaysia’s Under-15 squad competed at the Fifa Under-15 World Cup and Festival in Baku, Azerbaijan, where it was the only Southeast Asian team to advance to Tier B.

Coached by P Maniam, the squad lost 2-6 to South Africa yesterday and 1-3 to China this evening. Malaysia will face Qatar in the Tier B semi-final tonight, competing for a final placing between 53rd and 56th among 191 countries.

Winding up the Youth and Sports Ministry’s Budget 2027 debate in the Dewan Rakyat today, Youth and Sports Minister Taufiq Johari commended the squad’s achievement, noting that 16 of its players came through the Mokhtar Dahari Academy.

He said 199 players were currently training at the academy in Gambang, Pahang, under the guidance of 28 coaches, describing it as a crucial institution for developing future athletes.

Interjecting, Zakri said that while the academy produced quality players, similar efforts to nurture grassroots talent should be expanded nationwide.

Youth and Sports Minister Taufiq Johari

He urged Taufiq to engage the Finance Ministry or the prime minister to secure greater support for the National Football Development Programme (NFDP).

“Right now, it is fine. Our Under-15 team is strong in Azerbaijan, but in 10 or 20 years, we will face problems.

“Therefore, I strongly request the minister to support the NFDP, because if it is not supported or elevated, the NFDP will be crippled under the current government,” he said.

Taufiq agreed with Zakri’s concerns but said efforts to strengthen grassroots football development were already underway. He added that the ministry would make improvements where necessary.