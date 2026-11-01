The organiser of an underground gig in Malacca, which saw a participant die two weeks ago, could face charges for holding the event without a permit.

Melaka Tengah district police chief Halim Abas said police had concluded their investigation into the Oct 17 incident and submitted the investigation papers to the state prosecution office.

"The deputy public prosecutor has decided to classify the case as NFA (no further action)," he said, referring to the murder probe.

"However, the event organiser could still face charges under the Entertainment and Places of Entertainment Enactment for organising the gig without a permit.

"We are refining the investigation in accordance with the prosecution's requirements," Halim told Malaysiakini.

On Oct 17, a 21-year-old parcel delivery worker sustained serious head injuries during a mosh pit at the gig, held at an event space in Kampung Jawa, Melaka Tengah.

He was rushed to Malacca Hospital and admitted to its intensive care unit, where he received treatment. He died four days later, at 3.53pm on Oct 21.

Police initially investigated the incident as causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means. However, following the victim's death, the case was reclassified as murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code, with 10 individuals arrested.

A gig refers to a live musical performance by a musician or band, typically held at a pub, club, festival or smaller venue.

Moshing is a form of energetic dancing commonly associated with rock, punk and metal concerts, involving participants jumping, shoving and bumping into one another in an area near the stage known as a mosh pit.