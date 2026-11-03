The family of custodial death victim Noorizwan Zulkefly today urged police to stop harassing their lawyers, who are being investigated over allegations that they intimidated a forensic specialist involved in the case.

In a statement, Noorizwan’s younger brother, Nooranis, categorically denied that the three lawyers had pressured or harassed the doctor.

“I was present at the meeting with the forensic specialist, together with my wife, three lawyers and two police officers from Bukit Aman.

“During the meeting, the doctor voluntarily showed us and explained the post-mortem photographs of the deceased. At no point did I witness any form of coercion, intimidation, or pressure exerted by the family’s lawyers on the doctor.

“In fact, the meeting took place in a cordial and professional atmosphere. After the briefing, we also shook hands with the doctor and took photographs together.

“Therefore, I would like to ask the police: What is the basis for the allegation that the family’s lawyers had pressured the forensic specialist?” he said.

Nooranis’ statement came a day after Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director M Kumar confirmed that police were investigating allegations that several lawyers had harassed the forensic specialist.

Kumar said the investigation followed a police report lodged by the doctor, who is a civil servant.

The case is being investigated under Sections 506, 186, and 189 of the Penal Code, which deal with criminal intimidation, obstructing a public servant in the discharge of official duties, and threatening a public servant with injury, respectively.

'Don't divert attention'

Nooranis said the family was disappointed by the allegations, particularly as they were made publicly despite several individuals, including Bukit Aman officers, witnessing their meeting with the doctor.

The family also urged police not to divert public attention from Noorizwan’s death in police custody, which they believe should be investigated as murder.

Noorizwan Zulkefly

“We also urge that any undue interference with the family’s lawyers be stopped immediately.

“The bigger questions remain unanswered. Why, while the case concerning the death of the late Noorizwan in police custody remains unresolved, are the lawyers helping his family seek justice now being targeted with such allegations?

“We do not want attention to be diverted from the late Noorizwan’s death to baseless disputes,” he added.

Lawyers for Liberty previously revealed that its co-founders Latheefa Koya and N Surendran, alongside lawyer Dina Zamri, were being investigated over allegations that they had pressured Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz to disclose photographs from Noorizwan’s post-mortem examination.

The investigation has drawn criticism from legal figures, including former Malaysian Bar president Ambiga Sreenevasan and DAP lawmaker Ramkarpal Singh, who raised concerns about possible intimidation of lawyers carrying out their professional duties.

Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail also questioned why the lawyers were being investigated, but said he could not intervene in police investigations.

He said the investigation did not necessarily mean the lawyers were being targeted for exposing alleged police misconduct, adding that due process should be allowed to take its course.