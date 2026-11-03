A Penang PKR lawmaker has declined to comment on claims that he allegedly assaulted his wife, a case under investigation by state police.

“Did anyone mention my name?” said Batu Uban assemblyperson A Kumaresan, according to Guang Ming Daily, when asked for comment on rumours linking him to the allegation.

“They did not mention my name, so I do not wish to comment on the matter,” he reportedly said when met at the Penang state assembly today.

Earlier, political and media circles were abuzz over the identity of a Penang assemblyperson being investigated by police for allegedly assaulting his wife, with speculation mounting over who is at the centre of the latest case.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, however, urged the public not to jump to conclusions, saying the matter should be left to the police.

Meanwhile, PKR's Fahmi Zainol, who was embroiled in a similar case last year, was quick to distance himself from the latest controversy.

“The latest case of a Penang assemblyperson is not me,” said the Pantai Jerejak assemblyperson, who had claimed trial to a charge of voluntarily causing hurt to his wife, Nur Hidayah Abd Jabar.

Fahmi was subsequently suspended from his party positions pending the disposal of the court case and removed from his post as a state exco member.

READ MORE: Two-term rep Goh joins Penang exco replacing Fahmi who faces court charges

‘Let cops investigate’

Chow, meanwhile, declined to divulge details when asked about the matter, stressing that the police should be allowed to carry out their investigation.

"It is an ongoing police investigation; it would be best to leave it to them. (Let) them... handle the case," he was reported as saying.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow

Asked whether the assemblyperson involved would continue discharging his duties, Chow said politicians facing court proceedings had, in other instances, continued to serve.

Yesterday, Penang police confirmed receiving a report from the wife of an assemblyperson who alleged that her husband had assaulted her at their residence.

State police chief Dennis Lim said an investigation paper has been opened under Section 323 of the Penal Code.

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“Police have recorded statements from four individuals, including the husband and wife, and no arrests have been made so far in connection with the case,” he was quoted as saying.

Lim also denied claims by the politician’s wife that police had failed to take action on her report.

He stressed that the police had taken the appropriate action upon receiving the report and would also obtain medical confirmation regarding the injuries allegedly sustained by the woman.