Malaysiakini wishes all our readers, subscribers, and supporters a very happy Deepavali.

As we celebrate the Festival of Lights, may its message of hope remind us that light can overcome darkness and that goodness and knowledge can guide us through challenging times.

May this Deepavali bring warmth to our hearts, kindness to our actions, and understanding among our communities.

As Deepavali approaches, ex-MP urges govt to close gaps on Indian representation in civil service

As Deepavali approaches, ex-MP urges govt to close gaps on Indian representation in civil service

50pct toll discount from Nov 6 to 7 in conjunction with Deepavali

50pct toll discount from Nov 6 to 7 in conjunction with Deepavali

YOURSAY | Deepavali v Diwali: Not mere pedantry, but more important issues abound

YOURSAY | Deepavali v Diwali: Not mere pedantry, but more important issues abound

Festive decorations: Use 'Deepavali', not 'Diwali' - Saravanan tells FT minister

Festive decorations: Use 'Deepavali', not 'Diwali' - Saravanan tells FT minister