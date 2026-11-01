Happy Deepavali from Malaysiakini
Published: Nov 8, 2026 12:00 AM
Malaysiakini wishes all our readers, subscribers, and supporters a very happy Deepavali.
As we celebrate the Festival of Lights, may its message of hope remind us that light can overcome darkness and that goodness and knowledge can guide us through challenging times.
May this Deepavali bring warmth to our hearts, kindness to our actions, and understanding among our communities.
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