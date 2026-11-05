The government has announced a 50 percent toll discount from the normal rate for a two-day period in conjunction with the Deepavali celebration this Sunday.

Works Minister Alexander Nanta Linggi said in a statement today that the implementation of the discount will start at midnight tomorrow and end at 11.59pm on Saturday.

He said the toll discount is estimated to involve a compensation payment of RM20.11 million to the involved highway concession companies and will be borne by the government, subject to traffic data verification.

The initiative applies to Class 1 private vehicles at all toll plazas, as well as Class 2 vehicles on the Penang Bridge. However, it excludes toll plazas located at national borders - specifically the Sultan Iskandar Building toll plaza on the North-South Expressway and the Tanjung Kupang toll plaza on the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link.

"This decision reflects the ongoing concern and commitment of the government in preserving the welfare and well-being of the people regardless of race, religion and belief, while also strengthening the spirit of unity and harmony among Malaysia's multi-ethnic society.

"This initiative is hoped to help alleviate the travel costs for the people, especially the Hindu community who return to their hometowns or visit family members to celebrate Deepavali, thereby embodying the spirit of the festival through family ties and togetherness," he said.

Alexander said the Works Ministry, through the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), will coordinate the implementation of the discount provision together with the involved highway concession companies to ensure smooth execution and that the benefits can be enjoyed by eligible highway users.

He also advised highway users to take advantage of the discount and plan their journeys in advance to avoid traffic congestion, including ensuring that the balance on their Touch ’n Go card or their eWallet is sufficient, adhering to speed limits, maintaining a safe distance between vehicles, and resting adequately to avoid fatigue while driving.

Works Minister Alexander Nanta Linggi

In addition, users are encouraged to check current traffic information and any incidents on the highway through LLM's official channels to obtain the latest information and plan their journeys more systematically.

He said the cooperation of all road users in practising prudent driving is very important to ensure that travel during the festive season runs smoothly, safely and comfortably.

"The ministry wishes a Happy Deepavali 2026 to the Hindu community. May this Festival of Lights bring joy, prosperity and harmony to all, while continuing to strengthen the spirit of unity among the people of Malaysia.

"Prioritise safety and may all road users reach their destinations safely," he added.

- Bernama



