The Negeri Sembilan state assembly will not be allowed to dissolve, and efforts will be made to ensure that its sitting takes place as scheduled, said Menteri Besar Ismail Lasim.

He said preparations to table the Negeri Sembilan budget have been finalised, and the state government is now only waiting for the sitting’s official date to be set.

“Preparations for the budget are all in place. We have also finalised it and are only waiting for the date to hold the state assembly sitting.

“We will do our best to ensure that it is held as scheduled. There is no question of the state assembly being dissolved.

“Insya-Allah, as the head of the state government, I will not allow the state assembly to be dissolved,” he told reporters after attending the Deepavali open house hosted by special adviser on Indian community affairs VS Mogan in Seremban today.

He was responding to a question on the state government’s preparations for the upcoming state assembly sitting.

Previously, the state government planned to begin the next sitting on Nov 26, followed by the tabling of the 2027 state budget on Nov 27.

- Bernama