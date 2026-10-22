Police have submitted their investigation findings to the Attorney-General’s Chambers on Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Ismail Lasim’s claim that he was forced to sign a document endorsing a move by four rebel territorial chiefs to remove state ruler Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir.

Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the investigation papers were submitted to the AGC on Sept 26, with police now awaiting further instructions.

"Any further action or investigation by the police will be subject to the AGC’s review and directives. The police will take appropriate action in accordance with applicable laws.

"The Home Ministry assures that the police will conduct its investigations professionally, transparently and in accordance with the law, without favouring any party," he said in a written parliamentary reply to Cha Kee Chin (Harapan-Rasah), who asked about the status of Ismail’s Sept 8 police report.

Ismail (above) was sworn in as Negeri Sembilan’s ninth menteri besar before Tuanku Muhriz on Aug 2, amid an ongoing royal dispute between the ruler and four rebel territorial chieftains seeking to replace him with Tunku Nadzaruddin Tuanku Ja’afar.

Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail﻿

It later emerged that Ismail had met the disputed Undang Yang Empat faction and Tunku Nadzaruddin a day after his swearing-in.

During that meeting, he signed a document affirming the territorial chieftain's proclamation on April 19 that dethroned Tuanku Muhriz.

When the matter was made public on Sept 6, Ismail distanced himself from the document while pledging loyalty to Tuanku Muhriz.

When the document was revealed on Sept 8, he lodged a police report and the next day issued a statement claiming he was forced to sign the document, while again pledging loyalty to Tuanku Muhriz.

Shifting loyalties

However, on Sept 15, an exco meeting he chaired concluded with a decision to recognise Tunku Nadzaruddin as ruler, after which Ismail has stuck to that change in position.

During a press conference on Sept 24, Ismail dodged a question about his shifting loyalties to the state ruler, saying that both issues had been "overtaken by events".

This has led to Tuanku Muhriz revoking the appointment of 10 state exco members except Ismail and publicly chastising the menteri besar when they met at a mosque for Friday prayer last week.

Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir publicly chastising Menteri Besar Ismail Lasim when they met at a mosque for Friday prayer last week

READ MORE: Ex-N Sembilan excos seek court declaration on whether their removal was valid

Ismail is now embroiled in a tense power struggle with Tuanku Muhriz and the ruler's supporters, including the state secretary, who has received backing from Putrajaya.

The AGC had also thrown its weight behind the embattled ruler, saying the menteri besar and state exco do not have unilateral powers to terminate or vacate the ruler’s office.

It also deemed Tuanku Muhriz's decision to remove the state exco members as valid. The menteri besar, however, had rejected the revocation, calling it unconstitutional and arguing that the ruler does not have the power to unilaterally dismiss excos.

