YOURSAY | ‘It will not take too long before we feel the brunt of this compromise.’

Najib's house arrest: Home is where the sentence is

PinkMarlin6024: A very sad day indeed for Malaysia as former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak, a convicted felon, is transferred from prison to the confines of his own home to serve the remainder of his sentence.

Whatever the legal and constitutional arguments surrounding this arrangement, the optics of the entire episode are deeply troubling and raise serious questions about equality before the law, the integrity of our judicial institutions and public confidence in the administration of justice.

Let me be clear: The royal prerogative of pardon, as enshrined in Article 42 of the Federal Constitution, is a constitutional power that must be respected. However, the exercise of that prerogative does not absolve the relevant authorities of their responsibility to ensure that its implementation is consistent with the law and the established judicial process.

What is particularly disturbing is the manner in which this entire saga has unfolded. There are several fundamental questions that deserve answers. What precisely are the legal parameters governing house arrest in Malaysia? How does this arrangement affect the execution of Najib's separate 15-year sentence in the 1MDB case?

Does the transfer to house arrest represent an alternative means of serving the existing sentence, or does it have implications for the commencement of his other sentence? Above all, are the same considerations and privileges available to an ordinary Malaysian convicted of comparable offences?

The Attorney-General's Chambers has now sought a review of the High Court's discharge order, further illustrating the unresolved legal questions surrounding this arrangement. These are not trivial technicalities. They go to the very heart of constitutional governance, the separation of powers and the rule of law.

The principle that nobody is above the law must mean precisely that. Neither political stature, wealth, influence nor proximity to the corridors of power should afford anyone preferential treatment in the administration of justice.

We must also remember that the 1MDB scandal was not some ordinary financial misdemeanour. It inflicted enormous damage on Malaysia's international reputation, undermined public confidence and involved the misappropriation of staggering sums of public money.

Ultimately, the issue is much bigger than Najib himself. It is about the credibility of our institutions and whether ordinary Malaysians can continue to have faith that justice is administered impartially, consistently and without fear or favour.

A country cannot claim to uphold the rule of law if its institutions appear to bend under the weight of political considerations or if constitutional provisions are perceived to operate differently depending on who happens to be the beneficiary.

Justice must not only be done; it must also be seen to be done.

BobbyO: Our forefathers who fought for independence and worked to build a nation based on trust and respect would be turning in their graves to see the next generation destroy all their effort.

Imagine how our leaders worked so hard to free an unrepentant kleptocrat. While those who steal just to feed their hungry children are locked away to serve their terms behind bars.

Justice is dead. Talks about eradicating corruption are just a farce.

BlueSkies: In case there's doubt about the convict not serving his 1MDB sentence, the additional measures taken by AGC will ensure he goes back to prison directly after serving out his SRC house arrest.

The AGC successfully sought a High Court order to clarify the convict's imprisonment terms, ensuring his return to Kajang Prison on Aug 24, 2028, to serve his 1MDB sentence following the completion of his SRC International sentence under house arrest.

The High Court granted the AGC's request, setting aside a previous discharge order and establishing precise terms concerning the end date of Najib's SRC sentence and the commencement of his 1MDB imprisonment.

Najib's lead counsel accepted the ruling, although maintaining that the initial order was adequately clear.

FitnessPro: What we were told is not what we have gotten. May God bless the SRC International investigators, and those who made sacrifices to dig the truth. Those who work relentlessly to expose what was hidden. Those who risk their lives for the sake of the future of this nation.

It is unbelievable how our society, at times, has gotten many things upside down. No wonder so many are living in confusion.

Some people are easily confused, easily swayed and easily influenced. Most people only believe what other people say without putting in much thought.

I am very saddened that this is going to leave a permanent scar for future generations to remedy and to amend.

When a society begins to make compromises, the downward spiral begins to rear its ugly head. And the downward spiral is on a slippery slope. It will not take too long before we feel the brunt of this compromise. We will all bear it, regardless of race and religion.

PAS and the non-Malays alike are all part of this nation. And no matter what happens in the future, all of us will bear the consequences of decisions made today.

Ipoh PP: What boggles my mind is just this: Why was Najib’s palace chosen as the place for house arrest? Couldn't the government gazette a smaller house so he would be well supervised? House arrest can be any house.

Why give him the comforts of his own home? If his house is a prison, would there be anyone else staying there except for guards? Has the government incurred rental for the palace? Lastly, why is the govt not forthcoming about the conditions? We are the taxpayers and have a right to know.

BlackDeer 5241: Indeed. The rakyat deserves to know what conditions are attached to the house arrest for transparency and truthfulness.

This special condition of house arrest will only encourage future big-time political crooks to apply for similar treatment since precedent has been set for this house arrest.

Cash is really king, and Najib’s billions, or rather the rakyat’s billions, can work miracles for him.

Autogenerated: Criminals are sympathetic to fellow criminals, if you get my drift. That’s what’s in play. UK doesn’t pardon anyone who robbed the UK to the tune of billions of pounds, but the lawyers use the argument.

Who audits how Najib can afford the huge amounts needed to continue his court cases?

Will the house arrests be another sham to fool the nation into thinking that this criminal is being punished in his luxurious home with a dozen maids?

Will he even be wearing a neck monitor? Yes, he should wear it around his neck for making me pay for what he stole.

Prideful Malaysian: The man is being punished, is still serving a sentence and fined, and was pardoned by His Majesty after serving a few years, not fully, but under house arrest designated as a prison.

So why are some so paranoid? The Madani government has brought in a record total trade in 2025. The economy is good, says the government. There is corruption even in the government, but no action.

Suddenly, this man is the only corrupt man in Malaysia.

Is it for political reasons that many are jittery, or is it because one sees him as a better leader than Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim? Is this man capable of uniting all Malays? If it is true, isn’t that good for Malaysia?

GanMu: We see a disturbing erosion of principles and the rule of law that we expect Umno to uphold, having learnt a bitter lesson. Its allegiance to Najib is far more important than its allegiance to the principles of justice. It sees no difference between what is morally good and what is morally evil.

It is shameful that the leaders had appealed to their members, including those struggling financially, to contribute towards the cause of a wealthy convicted criminal.

With this house arrest, its job is done. It brings to light its moral bankruptcy: by donating towards the cause of a wealthy convicted criminal, the manipulation of loyalty and the normalisation of wrongdoing simply because the wrongdoer belongs to their party.

Justice must never bow to wealth. Morality must never surrender to political loyalty. And the rule of law must never become the servant of political power. Sadly, Umno has failed all the way. How can we trust Umno with power?

Koel: A shameful day for this country. Authorities that have heaped this shame on us should take a good, hard look at Asian countries like South Korea and Japan that are at the top of their game. Corruption in high office is not taken lightly.

Shameful Malaysia.

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