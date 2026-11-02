PARLIAMENT | Four MPs across the political divide have questioned the credibility and transparency of the government's investigation into allegations of a "corporate mafia" involving MACC officers and corporate figures.

Speaking during the committee-stage debate on the Supply Bill 2027 in the Dewan Rakyat this afternoon, Che Zulkifly Jusoh (PN-Besut) said the decision to have the attorney-general lead the investigation, while retaining the MACC as part of the investigative team despite allegations implicating the agency, could raise concerns over conflict of interest and public confidence.

Hassan Abdul Karim (Harapan-Pasir Gudang), meanwhile, reiterated his call for a royal commission of inquiry, arguing that an independent inquiry would allow the public to scrutinise the findings and establish whether the allegations in Bloomberg's investigative report were true.

Mas Ermieyati Samsudin (PN-Masjid Tanah) backed this and pressed Putrajaya on whether it has taken follow-up action to establish an RCI.

On Oct 20, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced that Attorney-General Dusuki Mokhtar will head a multi-agency task force involving the MACC, police, Bank Negara, Securities Commission (SC), Inland Revenue Board (IRB), and anti-money laundering investigators to probe the "corporate mafia" allegations.

Anwar also pledged to release findings from the March investigation within three months, insisting that no one will be shielded from scrutiny.

In February, a Bloomberg report claimed that a “corporate mafia” of businesspersons schemed to take over locally owned companies by buying shares and ousting their founders in collusion with senior MACC officials.

Those implicated include then MACC chief Azam Baki, Anwar's former aide Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, and businessperson Victor Chin, all of whom have denied involvement.

READ MORE: KINIGUIDE | The who and what of 'corporate mafia' scandal

Millions in assets

Commenting further, Hassan cited the Home Ministry's disclosure that more than RM400 million in assets had been frozen or seized in connection with investigations into the controversy.

"In my view, the home minister's admission in Parliament confirms the existence of this 'corporate mafia'," the PKR veteran opined.

Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Abdul Karim

Last week, Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said eight properties, 11 vehicles, 417 central depository system accounts, 70 stock trading accounts valued at approximately RM323.59 million, as well as 404 bank accounts totalling approximately RM85.62 million have either been frozen or seized as part of the police's probe into the alleged "corporate mafia".

“Based on the background and identity of individual witnesses who have been called for statement recording, no MACC officers were involved or identified for the purpose of assisting the investigation,” Saifuddin said in a written parliamentary reply regarding the police's ongoing Ops Viking anti-money laundering investigation.

Strengthen law

Mas Ermieyati also called for amendments to the MACC Act 2009 to strengthen independence in appointments, investigations, misconduct proceedings, and parliamentary oversight of the anti-graft agency.

Masjid Tanah MP Mas Ermieyati Samsudin

She questioned the government's commitment to fighting corruption, pointing to Anwar's repeated use of the colloquial Malay term "sakau", which refers to embezzling money.

"But if this (rhetoric) is not translated into the readiness of enforcement agencies like the MACC to ensure these matters are properly investigated and prosecuted, how are we to restore public trust in the MACC?" she stated.

How many probes?

Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (Muda-Muar), meanwhile, questioned why the government had recently announced another investigation committee, when one had already been established earlier this year.

Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman

READ MORE: Corporate mafia probe: AG convenes team, but what happened to March investigation?

He sought clarification on the differences in their terms of reference and the findings of the initial investigation, which have yet to be made public.

"These are crucial, both for our own understanding and to facilitate further action through formulating policy," he added.



