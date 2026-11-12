Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo has challenged Umno ministers, including Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, to quit the cabinet if they no longer have faith in Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

He also described Zahid's suggestion that Anwar dissolve Parliament, rather than conduct a cabinet reshuffle following DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke's resignation as transport minister, as disrespectful.

“If Umno and BN don’t agree with Anwar or don’t believe in him, then they can resign. There’s no need to pressure the prime minister,” Gobind was quoted as saying by FMT today.

Zahid and Umno have also made clear their intention to part ways with Anwar and Pakatan Harapan ahead of the next general election, to join forces with PAS and form the next federal government.

However, BN does not have enough parliamentary numbers to topple Anwar even if they withdraw their support for the government.

Without BN's 30 MPs, Anwar would still command the support of 126 lawmakers, 18 more than the simple majority needed to remain in power.

Umno would need Sarawak's GPS coalition to also withdraw its support to significantly undermine the government. However, Sunway University political scientist Wong Chin Huat has said this is unlikely for now, as working with Anwar has benefited the Borneo bloc.

On the question of who should replace Loke as transport minister, Gobind said DAP would leave the decision to Anwar.

The prime minister, however, has not indicated whether a cabinet reshuffle is imminent.