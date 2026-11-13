Jakim drafting guidelines for Muslims working at outlets selling non-halal items, minister says
The Islamic Development Department (Jakim) is drafting guidelines for Muslims working at premises that sells non-halal products, including alcoholic beverages.
Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Zulkifli Hasan, in a written parliamentary reply, said this was among the initiatives being undertaken to address concerns over Muslim workers being involved in the sale of products prohibited under Islam...
The Islamic Development Department (Jakim) is drafting guidelines for Muslims working at premises that sells non-halal products, including alcoholic beverages.
Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Zulkifli Hasan, in a written parliamentary reply, said this was among the initiatives being undertaken to address concerns over Muslim workers being involved in the sale of products prohibited under Islam.
He added that Jakim is also looking into strengthening the role of local authorities in tackling the issue through more effective enforcement of their by-laws and licensing mechanisms.
"These measures need to be further detailed in consultation with local authorities, state Islamic religious departments and relevant agencies, in accordance with the prevailing laws and regulations.
"As the coordinating agency for Islamic affairs at the federal level, Jakim has also held discussions with state religious departments to coordinate approaches in addressing this issue," Zulkifli stated.
He was responding to Zulkifli Ismail (PN-Jasin), who asked Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to state the measures being taken to prevent Muslims working at convenience stores from being required to participate in the sale of alcoholic beverages.
In his reply, Zulkifli also stressed the importance of cooperation from convenience store operators.
He said employers should take appropriate measures to ensure their Muslim employees are not involved in such transactions, including through duty roster arrangements or by setting up separate counters for non-halal products.
However, the minister emphasised that such arrangements should not jeopardise employees' job opportunities.
Priorities all wrong. It only makes employers more reluctant to hire Muslim workers. It is granted they cannot consume non halal items. But if they cannot even sell, so when there’s a Muslim staff there the employer has to put in another non Muslim staff? What about Muslim employees who are working in hotels selling alcohol beverages? When one stops to think of practicalities and keep introducing bureaucracies, they crowd out their own Muslim people is getting decent jobs. Then they complain non Muslims dominate the economy.
Thinning the work force and decimating non Muslim businesses
A hyporcriticsl case of wanting the cake and eating it as well. Can the same energy and resources be applied to policing corruptiom among MMs?
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