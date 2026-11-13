The Islamic Development Department (Jakim) is drafting guidelines for Muslims working at premises that sells non-halal products, including alcoholic beverages.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Zulkifli Hasan, in a written parliamentary reply, said this was among the initiatives being undertaken to address concerns over Muslim workers being involved in the sale of products prohibited under Islam.

He added that Jakim is also looking into strengthening the role of local authorities in tackling the issue through more effective enforcement of their by-laws and licensing mechanisms.

"These measures need to be further detailed in consultation with local authorities, state Islamic religious departments and relevant agencies, in accordance with the prevailing laws and regulations.

"As the coordinating agency for Islamic affairs at the federal level, Jakim has also held discussions with state religious departments to coordinate approaches in addressing this issue," Zulkifli stated.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Zulkifli Hasan

He was responding to Zulkifli Ismail (PN-Jasin), who asked Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to state the measures being taken to prevent Muslims working at convenience stores from being required to participate in the sale of alcoholic beverages.

In his reply, Zulkifli also stressed the importance of cooperation from convenience store operators.

He said employers should take appropriate measures to ensure their Muslim employees are not involved in such transactions, including through duty roster arrangements or by setting up separate counters for non-halal products.

However, the minister emphasised that such arrangements should not jeopardise employees' job opportunities.