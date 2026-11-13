MALACCA POLLS | Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has yet to accept Anthony Loke’s resignation as transport minister, saying the matter could be renegotiated, but the DAP secretary-general insisted that his decision was final.

The contrasting positions emerged during separate speeches at the Pakatan Harapan grand finale ceramah in Ayer Keroh last night, with Anwar addressing the matter before leaving for another engagement and Loke (above, left) delivering the final speech of the night.

Loke's resignation was prompted by the decision to allow former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak to serve the remainder of his prison sentence under house arrest, an issue that has drawn criticism from within DAP.

Anwar, who spoke before Loke, confirmed receiving the resignation letter but said he had yet to accept it.

He added that Loke could take a "short break" instead.

“His resignation is something we will renegotiate. Agreed?” Anwar asked, prompting the crowd to respond in agreement.

Loke took the stage after Anwar left, opening his speech with a joke about not having to attend the weekly cabinet meeting this morning before addressing his decision.

“DAP and I remain supportive of Anwar as prime minister,” he said, stressing that the party's 40 MPs remained firmly behind the Tambun MP.

Loke reiterated that he had announced his resignation nearly seven weeks earlier, warning that it would take effect the moment Najib returned home, without further delay.

READ MORE: Loke packs up as Najib heads home

DAP makes a stand

Loke's resignation was first offered following a DAP central executive committee (CEC) meeting on Sept 19, which decided that he would leave the cabinet to reflect the party's opposition to Najib serving the remainder of his prison sentence under house arrest.

He subsequently submitted his resignation letter to Anwar on Sept 28, but agreed to remain in office temporarily at the latter's request.

The following day, Loke said he had set a clear timeframe for his departure, insisting that his resignation would take effect on the day Najib returned home.

Former premier Najib Abdul Razak

Najib arrived at his Kuala Lumpur residence on Wednesday night (Nov 11) following a Kuala Lumpur High Court order paving the way for his transfer from Kajang Prison.

Under the order, Najib, 73, will serve the remainder of his reduced six-year sentence in the SRC International case under house arrest until Aug 23, 2028.

However, he must return to Kajang Prison on Aug 24, 2028, to serve his separate sentence in the 1MDB case.

The Najib issue has placed DAP under pressure to demonstrate its commitment to fighting corruption, particularly among supporters who have questioned the party's response to the former's house arrest.



