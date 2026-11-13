MALACCA POLLS | With polling day just around the corner, Pakatan Harapan and the BN-Perikatan Nasional alliances pulled out their political heavyweights for a final show of force, drawing thousands of supporters to their respective ceramahs.

The crowds offered a glimpse into the coalitions’ ability to mobilise supporters and energise their campaign machinery in the final stretch, although rally attendance does not necessarily translate into votes.

While the BN-PN grand finale ceramah in Bukit Katil drew an estimated 1,500 people, Harapan's rally in Ayer Keroh attracted a peak crowd of approximately 1,200, which dwindled to around 700 by the time its final speaker, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke, took the stage.

BN-PN grand finale ceramah in Bukit Katil

Harapan is entering the Malacca polls on the defensive as it seeks to retain the five seats it won in the previous state election.

The turnout at its earlier campaign events also suggests that drawing crowds has been a challenge compared with BN-PN’s more consistent showing.

Harapan's ceramah in Malacca

For example, on Thursday night (Nov 12), a BN-PN rally in Paya Rumput featuring coalition leaders - including Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Wawasan Negara president Hamzah Zainudin - drew an estimated 1,500 people.

READ MORE: Unburdened Loke swings at MCA, urges voters to deny BN return to the old days

In comparison, Harapan’s ceramah in Batu Berendam on Tuesday night (Nov 10) drew approximately 300 people, despite Loke being among its main guest speakers in the wake of his resignation from the cabinet after former premier Najib Abdul Razak's house arrest took effect.

Battle between frenemies

The Malacca polls mark another electoral contest between BN and Harapan following this year’s Johor state election on July 11 and Negeri Sembilan polls on Aug 1, where BN and PN contested as allies.

For BN, which currently leads the state government, its partnership with PN offers an avenue to consolidate Malay support while drawing on the advantages of incumbency.

READ MORE: 5 things you should know before polling day in Malacca

The alliance is also seeking to demonstrate that its cooperation can extend beyond electoral seat arrangements. Zahid has indicated that PN could be included in the formation of the next state government should the alliance secure victory.

BN chairperson Ahmad Zahid Hamidi

Harapan, meanwhile, faces the challenge of retaining its foothold in the state amid the BN-PN pact, particularly with Bersama seeking to woo disillusioned Harapan supporters.

With the final rallies over, attention now turns to whether the coalitions’ mobilisation efforts will translate into votes when polling stations open on Saturday.

READ MORE: KINIGUIDE | Malacca polls hot seats and a rare opportunity for kancil party



