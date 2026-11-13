Jakim mulling guidelines for Muslims working at outlets selling non-halal items, minister says
The Islamic Development Department (Jakim) is mulling guidelines for Muslims working at premises that sells non-halal products, including alcoholic beverages.
Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Zulkifli Hasan, in a written parliamentary reply, said this was among the initiatives being undertaken to address concerns over Muslim workers being involved in the sale of products prohibited under Islam...
The Islamic Development Department (Jakim) is mulling guidelines for Muslims working at premises that sells non-halal products, including alcoholic beverages.
Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Zulkifli Hasan, in a written parliamentary reply, said this was among the initiatives being undertaken to address concerns over Muslim workers being involved in the sale of products prohibited under Islam.
He added that Jakim is also looking into strengthening the role of local authorities in tackling the issue through more effective enforcement of their by-laws and licensing mechanisms.
"These measures need to be further detailed in consultation with local authorities, state Islamic religious departments and relevant agencies, in accordance with the prevailing laws and regulations.
"As the coordinating agency for Islamic affairs at the federal level, Jakim has also held discussions with state religious departments to coordinate approaches in addressing this issue," Zulkifli stated.
He was responding to Zulkifli Ismail (PN-Jasin), who asked Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to state the measures being taken to prevent Muslims working at convenience stores from being required to participate in the sale of alcoholic beverages.
In his reply, Zulkifli also stressed the importance of cooperation from convenience store operators.
He said employers should take appropriate measures to ensure their Muslim employees are not involved in such transactions, including through duty roster arrangements or by setting up separate counters for non-halal products.
However, the minister emphasised that such arrangements should not jeopardise employees' job opportunities.
Unemplyment is so high among Muslims youths now JAKIM wants to berak their rice bowls. As long as you do not consume foods that are haram to,your religion where you work is immaterai.Why are you so scared that their weak faiths will make them drink alkohol or eat pork,?All over the world including Muslim countries like Indonesia and middle East countries do not bar their Muslims citizens from working in non Muslim places WHY IS MSIA SO PARANOID ON THIS!
And this nonsense is what tax payers pay 3billion for?
The employees at supermarkets, major restaurants, hotels, airlines, golf and other social clubs are mainly Muslims. These employees are working in these establishments to earn a living and support their families. There are millions of Muslims working in manufacturing and other establishments that deal with non halal foods and other products. We see most of the food delivery boys and girls are Muslims and they handle a lot of non halal foods. It is very easy for politicians, Jakim and other religious bigots to say they can't work in these establishments or work as delivery workers. It is also easy for these bigots to say these establishments should employ more workers and have separate counters in order to serve just the Muslim customers. But who is going to bear the these additional costs? Hello fellas, be serious and stop your nonsensical argument. If you don't know how to utilise your time for the gaji buta you are getting, just quit your jobs and do something useful. Our country is facing many challenges, many of these Muslim employees are toiling hard to put food on the table for their families. We need people who can contribute effectively and not just talk nonsense, become a burden to the country and waste taxpayers' money. The government should start this by severely downsizing or even abolishing organisations like Jakim and educating bigoted politicians. We as taxpayers demand this from the government. Please don't waste our hard earned money on useless people.
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