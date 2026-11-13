MALACCA POLLS | In a last-ditch push to woo voters, PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang sought to remind Muslims of the importance of fulfilling their obligation to vote so that Islam can lead the government.

Speaking at the BN-Perikatan Nasional grand finale stage, the Marang MP also stressed that Islamic politics is based on sin and reward, compared to non-Muslims who are more oppressive.

"Because we do not come out to vote, others rule. They do as they please; they are unjust and do not fulfil the trust Allah has mandated.

"That is why Muslims must fulfil this obligation to lead all of humanity.

"The most wicked of Muslims, the worst of Muslims governing the country, are not as oppressive as non-Muslims," Hadi (above) explained before more than 1,000 supporters of both coalitions at an event held in Bukit Katil, Malacca, last night.

Meanwhile, Hadi's political secretary, Syahir Sulaiman, told Malaysiakini that the politician's statement was referring to what occurred in the history of Islamic governance.

The PAS veteran also highlighted the history of Islamic civilisation, including the arrival of Islam in the state of Malacca before it was colonised in 1511, noting that Islam was never extinguished in this country.

The climax event of the Malacca state election campaign displayed strong compatibility and unity between both sides, as if erasing the history of old rivalries, particularly between Umno and PAS.

The event, organised by PN, began with speeches from a line-up of leaders from PN and BN component parties.

BN-PN grand finale ceramah in Bukit Katil, Malacca - 131126

Among them were Pejuang president Mukhriz Mahathir, MCA president Wee Ka Siong, Wawasan Negara president Hamzah Zainudin, Gerakan president Dominic Lau, Umno supreme council member Ahmad Maslan, PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, and Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

'We have principles'

Tuan Ibrahim rebuked Pakatan Harapan's alleged move to brand PAS as a party that condoned corruption in the conditional pardon granted to former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak.

According to him, Harapan had very few bones to pick in this campaign and resorted instead to attacking PAS over Najib, who was allowed to serve house arrest.

"The attacks are made as if we condone corruption. Frankly, we say that in whatever circumstances this consensus is in, we have principles and we uphold them together with BN and PN.

"The Pardons Board has already made its decision, and we should support it. Anthony Loke (DAP secretary-general) resigned (as minister); today the prime minister said he has not yet accepted (Loke's) resignation letter.

"Perhaps this is a Chinese opera trying to confuse (the people); that is why we challenge that if DAP truly has (those) principles, we challenge all DAP members of parliament to resign," said the Kubang Kerian MP.

BN-PN grand finale ceramah in Bukit Katil, Malacca

Earlier, Loke fulfilled his promise to resign as transport minister following Najib's transfer from Kajang Prison to his residence in Langgak Duta, Kuala Lumpur, to fulfil the house arrest order.

READ MORE: Loke packs up as Najib heads home

However, Anwar later informed that he had yet to accept Loke's resignation.

Gerakan appeals for support for its candidate

Lau, meanwhile, among other things, appealed to BN and PN supporters to vote for their sole candidate contesting in the Ayer Keroh state seat.

Despite a presence of 90 percent Malay supporters, he took the opportunity to speak in Chinese and was enthusiastically received by those present.

Gerakan is fielding its candidate Michael Gan Peng Lam in an effort to wrest the DAP seat previously held by its incumbent Kerk Chee Yee, while the other two candidates are Muhaimin Lau Abdullah (Bersama) and Hamnaim Mohamad (Bersatu).

Harapan's candidate for Ayer Keroh Kerk Chee Yee

In tomorrow's showdown, BN is contesting 23 seats, while PN is contesting five seats. Harapan, meanwhile, is contesting a total of 24 seats, and PKR splinter party Bersama is contesting 16 state seats.

Bersatu, which was sidelined by PN, is contesting seven seats, while its ally Putra is making a sole attempt in the Gadek state seat.

Meanwhile, Ahmad, who is also the Pontian MP, recited a pantun, and received applause:

Jika tuan pergi memancing,

jangan lupa membawa umpan,

jika tak mahu kena kencing,

jangan sokong Pakatan Harapan.

Jika tuan pergi memancing,

jangan lupa membawa umpan,

jika tak mahu kena kencing,

undi barisan (BN) dan Perikatan (PN).

The deputy works minister also asked the supporters present to echo a chant once popularised by Harapan during its previous era as the opposition.

"Long live, long live, long live BN. Long live, long live, long live PN. Long live, long live, long live the people," he chanted.