Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has been ranked 13th in the 2027 edition of “The Muslim 500: The World's 500 Most Influential Muslims”, published by the Jordan-based Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre (RISSC).

According to the 18th annual edition, the publication noted that Anwar assumed office as Malaysia’s 10th prime minister in November 2022, leading the unity government under the Pakatan Harapan coalition.

The report highlighted that Anwar, who is also finance minister, prioritised a robust digital and economic transition strategy for Malaysia under his signature Malaysia Madani framework, placing artificial intelligence, semiconductors, data centres, quantum computing, and the energy transition at the heart of his government’s strategic agenda.

“In June 2026, Anwar highlighted the energy transition as a key pillar of Malaysia’s development agenda, connecting the country’s future energy needs directly to the rapid expansion of its high-tech infrastructure sectors,” it said.

On the regional front, the publication underscored Anwar's role as a constructive peace broker in Southeast Asia, notably his diplomatic initiatives in easing tensions and building trust between Thailand and Cambodia following border clashes in July 2025.

“As Malaysia’s prime minister and Asean Chair, he hosted talks between the two countries’ leaders in Putrajaya that helped secure a ceasefire. Anwar helped build trust between Bangkok and Phnom Penh, reinforcing Malaysia’s image as a constructive peace broker in Southeast Asia,” the report said.

In addition, The Muslim 500 recognised Anwar as one of the world's most outspoken heads of state regarding the Palestinian cause, maintaining unyielding state support for civilian protection and humanitarian access in Gaza.

“Taking an aggressive international stance, Anwar announced to Parliament that the country is spearheading a core international coalition drafting a formal resolution to expel Israel from the United Nations. Anwar reiterated that Malaysia’s absolute non-recognition of Israel is permanent,” it said.

According to the publication, Anwar's meetings with Hamas officials, including its late leader Ismail Haniyeh, drew public pushback from Western countries. However, Anwar dismissed the criticism, asserting Malaysia's sovereign right to determine its own foreign policy.

Beyond politics

Beyond his political leadership, the citation traced Anwar's early activism as founder and president of the Malaysian Islamic Youth Movement (Abim) in 1971, as well as his career in major cabinet portfolios, including deputy prime minister and finance minister, during the 1990s.

It also highlighted his contributions to academia, noting that he had held visiting academic positions at St Antony's College, Oxford, Johns Hopkins University and Georgetown University.

"He is a co-founder of the International Institute of Islamic Thought, established in the United States in 1981. Furthermore, he served as the chancellor of the International Islamic University Malaysia from 1983 to 1988, and has received numerous international honorary degrees," it said.

IIUM

In the 2027 edition, the top spot is jointly held by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz Al-Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Syed Asim Munir, alongside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Other prominent Southeast Asian leaders listed in the Top 50 include Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at 16th place, Nahdlatul Ulama chairperson Yahya Cholil Staquf (21st) and Indonesian scholar Habib Luthfi bin Yahya (31st).

Meanwhile, Palestinian paediatrician and Kamal Adwan Hospital director Dr Hussam Abu Safiya, who had been held in Israeli detention without charge since December 2024, was named The Muslim 500's Man of the Year for 2027 and ranked 50th on the list.

- Bernama



