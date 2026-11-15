Police are investigating Mandiri coordinator Hamdin Nordin under the Sedition Act over a social media post about Sabah Governor Musa Aman, the group said after Hamdin was barred from leaving the country this morning.

Mandiri executive director Amir Hariri Abd Hadi said Hamdin was also informed that police were investigating his participation in the Himpunan Gempur Rasuah Sabah 1.0 rally on Dec 31, 2024.

Amir said Hamdin (above) had never received a notice under Section 111 of the Criminal Procedure Code or been called to give a statement about the rally, which took place nearly two years ago.

Mandiri understood that a travel ban imposed by Sabah police had been in force since Oct 16, but Amir said Hamdin only learnt of the restriction when he reached the KLIA2 international departure gate and missed his flight.

However, Immigration Department director-general Zakaria Shaaban, when contacted, said he had no details regarding the restriction against Hamdin.

Stop misuse of Sedition Act

Amir urged the government to stop using the Sedition Act against activists, saying Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and other government leaders had repeatedly said the law would only be used in cases involving race, religion, and royalty.

Mandiri executive director Amir Hariri Abd Hadi

“They themselves once campaigned against the Sedition Act and even included a pledge in their manifesto to repeal this draconian law,” he said in a statement today.

Mandiri demanded that police explain the grounds for the travel ban and called for an end to restrictions imposed without prior notice.

“Freedom of movement is a fundamental human right,” he added.

In September, Amir and Mandiri finance director Dobby Chew were also barred from leaving the country. Their personal bank accounts and those of Mandiri and rights group Hayat were frozen.