Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan underscored the importance of “high-level direct communication” between governments in resolving transboundary issues, including the haze, during a three-day official visit to Jakarta.

“You can't conduct diplomacy just by the phone or through the media, with all due respect. There is a need for face-to-face direct explanation, conveying concerns, and also looking for solutions,” he said, according to Channel News Asia.

Acknowledging that issues such as the haze, which affects people in both Indonesia and Singapore, inevitably draw political involvement, Balakrishnan said both sides must remain focused on finding common ground.

“But it is essential in times like this to keep looking out for cooperative, collaborative, constructive solutions,” he added.

Balakrishnan met Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at his private residence in Hambalang, Bogor, yesterday, as protesters gathered at the landmark Hotel Indonesia roundabout in central Jakarta to demand stronger government action against the fires.

The demonstrations, held under the #IndonesiaSadar (Wake Up, Indonesia) banner to coincide with Indonesia's Youth Pledge Day on Oct 28, also took place in other cities, including Bandung in West Java and Makassar in South Sulawesi.

Thousands joined the Jakarta rally, defying blockades by the Indonesian army and other security forces, according to The Jakarta Post and The Straits Times.

Some carried signs reading “If we burn, you burn with us” and “No clean air under dirty government”, reflecting growing public frustration over the environmental crisis.

The protests added to mounting domestic pressure on Prabowo's administration as Indonesia grapples with its worst forest fires and resulting haze in 11 years, exacerbated by unusually dry conditions linked to El Niño.

In response, the government's communications office said it welcomed students' input and maintained that authorities had prosecuted companies linked to the fires, provided assistance to affected provinces, and continued monitoring the situation.

Diplomacy can't be done by phone

Indonesia's Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya said Balakrishnan and Prabowo met behind closed doors at the Singapore minister's request.

Balakrishnan arrived in Jakarta on Tuesday amid heightened tensions over the haze crisis and Indonesia's decision to reduce natural gas exports to Singapore.

Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan (left) and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto

He also met Indonesian Foreign Affairs Minister Arrmanatha Nasir, with the two countries announcing a joint task force to coordinate investigations into errant companies through information-sharing and the exchange of cross-border evidence.

The two countries also announced a new hotline to address bilateral differences.

Balakrishnan confirmed that Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Prabowo had communicated, establishing a political commitment to tackle bilateral challenges, including the haze.

“Communication has occurred at the highest level between my prime minister and President Prabowo. It sets the political commitment on both sides to do what is necessary, and now we'll have to implement those plans, execute that commitment,” he added.

On Tuesday, Arrmanatha said tackling the haze was a “top national priority” for Prabowo.

“No border should shield those who profit from burning our forests,” he added.

Pressure on plantation companies

The diplomatic engagement comes as Singapore intensifies scrutiny of agribusiness companies operating in Indonesia over possible links to the fires.

Yesterday, Malaysiakini reported that Singapore's top ministers had summoned representatives of 10 major agribusiness firms based in the republic but with significant plantation operations in Indonesia.

The companies are being investigated for possible links to fires contributing to the haze.

Senior Minister K Shanmugam, who oversees national security and home affairs, told the companies' senior executives they were expected to conduct independent investigations into their operations.

The probes will examine their operations, corporate links, and supply chains in Indonesia to determine whether they contributed to the wildfires.

“Haze is caused by fires. Fires are caused by irresponsible business practices. It is not a natural phenomenon,” Shanmugam, who also chairs the Homefront Crisis Ministerial Committee, told the executives.

Malaysia, which is also severely affected by the haze, has maintained that no conclusive evidence links Malaysian plantation companies to the fires in Indonesia.

This followed a report by an Indonesian NGO alleging that 21 Malaysian-linked companies were involved in forest and land fires in Indonesia.

The allegations have renewed questions over cross-border corporate accountability and the effectiveness of regional mechanisms to prevent recurring haze episodes.

Gas supply dispute

Balakrishnan, speaking to Singapore media in Jakarta, was also asked how the two countries had reached a consensus on the gas-contract issue during his visit.

He said ministers from both countries shared a commitment to the “sanctity of contract”.

“All sides understand that there is a reason why signatures and contractual obligations matter… it goes to the credibility and the competitiveness of the economies on both sides.

“Look at actions, not just at words… Contracts mean something, and the sanctity of contract is upheld. That's important,” he added.

Indonesia began cutting natural gas exports to Singapore on Oct 24, two days after Indonesian minister Bahlil Lahadalia warned that Jakarta could restrict energy exports to countries that “disrespect” it.

However, Bahlil has denied any link between the cuts and the bilateral dispute, saying the reduction was within contractual limits.