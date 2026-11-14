Malaysia has called for a more proactive and coordinated Asean response to transboundary haze, advancing proposals for scientific cooperation and a Sustainable Haze Fund to strengthen the region’s preparedness.

Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan said deteriorating air quality, including unhealthy and hazardous levels in several areas, posed serious risks to public health, livelihoods and daily activities, particularly among vulnerable populations.

“Moving forward, Asean must pursue a more proactive and coordinated regional response, anchored in the effective implementation of the Asean Agreement on Transboundary Haze Pollution.

“Complementing these efforts, Malaysia has advanced proposals on Science Diplomacy and a Sustainable Haze Fund, to strengthen scientific cooperation, sustainable financing, and collective response to transboundary haze pollution,” he said in his intervention at the Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) in Manila today.

Mohamad called for the ratification of the Asean Coordinating Centre for Transboundary Haze Pollution Control, saying its early deployment was essential to improving regional preparedness and responsiveness.

Mohamad expressed appreciation for Indonesia’s ongoing efforts to contain land and forest fires in Kalimantan and Sumatra that had caused severe transboundary haze in parts of the region.

He acknowledged the difficulties posed by the prevailing El Niño conditions, unpredictable weather, and the remoteness of affected areas.

“Malaysia would pursue its proposals at the Conference of the Parties to the Asean Agreement on Transboundary Haze Pollution in December, as well as through its chairmanship of the Ministerial Steering Committee on Transboundary Haze Pollution in 2027,” he said.

Strengthening consensus

On broader regional cooperation, Mohamad also said that Asean needed to strengthen consensus and safeguard its centrality amid growing geopolitical and economic fragmentation, including increasingly complex cross-border security threats.

“United, Asean must continue to build and secure the region’s rules-based architecture, and remain a voice of reason,” he said.

Mohamad emphasised that diversifying supply chains, deepening intra-Asean trade, and strengthening regional production networks remained paramount for the bloc's resilience.

He said Malaysia welcomed the signing of the Asean Digital Economy Framework Agreement and looked forward to its implementation as a catalyst for digital connectivity, trade expansion and regional competitiveness.

On Asean-China relations, he also said the upcoming summit was expected to adopt joint statements marking the fifth anniversary of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and establishing an energy cooperation partnership, while noting China’s proposal to designate 2027 as the Asean-China Year of AI Cooperation.

Turning to Asean-Turkiye relations, Mohamad called for the timely conclusion of a comprehensive and forward-looking Plan of Action (POA).

“We must ensure the new POA delivers tangible outcomes in areas of mutual interest, such as trade facilitation, supply chain resilience and defence industry cooperation,” he added.

- Bernama



