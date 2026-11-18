Malaysia will review leaked files detailing Deutsche Bank’s handling of transactions linked to 1MDB funds, said Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Johari Abdul Ghani.

However, Johari (above), who also chairs the 1MDB asset recovery task force, told Reuters that commenting on Malaysia's position regarding Deutsche Bank was premature, as the court case against the bank was still ongoing.

"Malaysia has pursued, and will continue to pursue, action against international banks which we believe failed to carry out proper customer due diligence checks in relation to the movement of 1MDB funds by Low (Taek Jho), his associates and/or proxies," he was quoted as saying.

His remarks follow an exposé titled "Inside Deutsche Bank”, which draws on more than 15 million leaked files documenting the bank's activities from the early 2010s onwards.

The files were legally obtained by Indian journalist and author Josy Joseph and South African investigative journalist, Khadija Sharife.

The investigation, coordinated by South African non-profit organisation Barracuda Media, was shared with more than 230 journalists from over 50 media organisations worldwide, including Malaysiakini.

Among the findings was how Deutsche Bank handled transactions linked to fugitive businessperson Low, better known as Jho Low, who was at the centre of the 1MDB scandal.

READ MORE: How global banks helped Jho Low escape justice

Transactions worth over RM770m

According to leaked internal communications, Deutsche Bank facilitated at least 24 transactions totalling €172.98 million (RM778.41 million) linked to Low through its correspondent banking services.

Twelve of these transactions, amounting to €21.61 million (RM97.25 million), took place between June 24 and Dec 18, 2015, months after the issue was raised in the Malaysian Parliament and Low had publicly dismissed money laundering allegations as politically motivated.

Low Taek Jho

The bank only reviewed its role in moving these funds five years after the transactions took place, triggered by a March 2020 Financial Times report implicating it in assisting Low.

When contacted, Deutsche Bank emphasised that the events in Malaysia were unrelated to any transactions it may have processed in its capacity as a euro correspondent banking intermediary.

“Allegations made by 1MDB in Malaysian civil proceedings concern a different Deutsche Bank entity.

“We reject any attempt to conflate separate matters,” it said, not directly commenting on its handling of the transactions linked to Low as a correspondent bank.

Lawsuit

On May 7, 2021, 1MDB filed a US$1.83 billion (about RM7.5 billion) suit against Deutsche Bank and six other defendants for alleged breach of contract, negligence and criminal conspiracy in the misappropriation of its funds.

It purported that all the defendants conspired to defraud 1MDB and provided dishonest assistance causing losses to the company as well as damaging 1MDB's reputation and good name.

However, on Oct 12 this year, it was reported that the sovereign wealth fund is in talks with Deutsche Bank (Malaysia) Berhad to settle a lawsuit filed against the bank. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed publicly.

“We have already informed the High Court that there is a proposed settlement between our client (1MDB) and Deutsche Bank,” counsel Lim Chee Wee said.