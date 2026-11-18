COMMENT | Malaysiakini reports that the declassified minutes of the Federal Territories Pardons Board hearing confirm that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong assented to former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak’s house arrest despite objections from board members.

Since the Malaysian Bar is challenging the legal validity of allowing Najib to serve the remainder of his jail sentence in the SRC International case, I have no intention of commenting at length on the issue.

Instead, my focus, as usual, is strictly on the broader legal and constitutional implications of this development.

Specifically, this raises two fundamental questions in constitutional law.

First, can the king legally disregard the advice of the Pardons Board? Second, what are the wider constitutional ramifications if he does?

READ MORE: Declassified: Agong wanted house arrest for Najib despite objections

This issue brings to mind the earlier court battle over the legal validity of the royal addendum concerning Najib’s house arrest issued by the previous Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak

I can vividly recall the senior federal counsel arguing, among other things, that the addendum was issued outside the required procedural framework, thereby calling its validity under the Federal Constitution into question.

Remarkably, the government also relied on the Pardons Board meeting minutes in that case to establish the addendum’s legal validity.

Anyway, this issue also sparks debate over the true boundaries of the king’s power within a framework built on constitutional monarchy and constitutional supremacy.

MOHAMED HANIPA MAIDIN is a former deputy minister of law.

The views expressed here are those of the author/contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of Malaysiakini.