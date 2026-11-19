DAP Women's legal bureau head Sangeet Kaur Deo is again pressing the government for an update on the MACC's Scorpene submarines investigation.

There hasn't been an update since the MACC said in 2024 that investigations into the purchase of the submarines in 2002 were still ongoing.

Despite this, a new letter of intent was inked between Malaysia and France, for mid-life upgrades to the submarines on Tuesday.

Sangeet (above) said no one is suggesting that the navy vessels be left to rust, or that any party is guilty before a court decision.

"But before Malaysia enters into fresh dealings with the same companies, the government must be sure of what happened the first-time round.

"Moving forward with France cannot mean sweeping the unresolved Scorpene affair under the carpet," she said in a statement today.

Sangeet said the MACC must explain what happened to new leads that they were exploring back in 2024, including on possible misappropriation of approximately RM42 million linked to payments under the Scorpene contract.

She also wanted to know whether the investigation is still active or otherwise, and if not, why.

Meanwhile, the lawyer also reminded Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim that he himself had questioned the lack of progress on the Malaysian probe in April 2022, when France initiated formal investigations against submarine-maker Thales in France over the Malaysian Scorpene deal.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim

"This case is taking place in Paris, France. However, the Malaysian authorities seem to be taking this lightly," Anwar had said then.

Due diligence, anti-graft safeguards

In regard to the newly proposed deal to upgrade the submarines, Sangeet also asked the government to explain what due diligence was carried out, and what anti-graft safeguards are being put in place.

Malaysia acquired three submarines in 2002 - two Scorpene-class submarines and one used Agosta-class submarine from DCN International (DNCI) - which is partially owned by Thales.

At the time, Najib Abdul Razak was serving as the defence minister.

Allegations of impropriety involving French and Malaysian elements first emerged after human rights group Suaram lodged a complaint with the French courts in 2009 and 2010.

READ MORE: Dredging up the DCNS Scorpene scandal

Two Malaysian companies - Perimekar Sdn Bhd and Terasasi Sdn Bhd - were alleged to have received commissions from DCNI as part of the deal.

In 2017, France initiated formal investigations against Najib's aide at the time of the deal, Abdul Razak Baginda. Some elements of the investigations were dropped in 2019.

In 2022, investigations against Thales were also launched. The case is still under investigation in France.