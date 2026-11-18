The MACC has denied agreeing to a reward scheme for the recovery of funds misappropriated from 1MDB.

The anti-graft agency, in a statement today, said it had conducted an internal investigation into allegations made by French-Syrian businessperson Bachar Kiwan, as reported by the Sarawak Report since Aug 16.

According to the MACC, the meeting between its officers and Kiwan was a routine part of the investigation to assess and verify information related to recovering assets in the 1MDB case.

"Representatives from the Attorney-General’s Chambers attended every discussion. However, this does not mean the MACC acknowledges any of his claims or recognises his status.

"On claims about rewards and the sharing of proceeds from asset recovery, the MACC wishes to stress that these were merely draft terms proposed by the businessperson concerned and had never been agreed to or signed by the commission," Bernama quoted MACC as saying.

Sarawak Report had alleged that Kiwan and MACC officers discussed a 25 percent reward (about RM50 million) out of RM200 million in 1MDB-linked funds that Kuwait was prepared to return to Malaysia, with the proceeds supposedly split between Kiwan (45 percent), a local law firm (45 percent), and a Paris-based law firm 10 percent).

It also claimed that agency officers had pressured the businessperson to change his legal representation in Malaysia to a specific lawyer linked to former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak's legal team.

The portal further alleged that Kiwan had acted as a protected whistleblower while offering to trace up to 160 million Kuwaiti dinars (RM2.11 billion) linked to Sheikh Sabah Jaber Mubarak Al-Sabah, the son of a former Kuwaiti prime minister.

Not a whistleblower

MACC clarified that Kiwan is not classified as a protected person under the Whistleblower Protection Act 2010, and this was conveyed to him during a meeting on Dec 2, 2025.

In response to allegations made in the portal that MACC had coerced the businessperson to change his legal representation, the agency stressed that appointing lawyers was outside its jurisdiction and that it had never been involved in the matter.

“The individual has the sole discretion to appoint a lawyer, while the law firm's decision to withdraw was entirely its own,” it said.

The statement said the MACC decided not to pursue further cooperation with Kiwan after obtaining official documents and authenticated records through a Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) request to the Kuwaiti authorities, making the information he had offered no longer essential to the investigation.

Albert Tei

The agency also said it today recorded a statement from businessperson Albert Tei, who went to its headquarters in Putrajaya to lodge a complaint over the matter.

“The MACC remains open to receiving complaints from any party on this matter, including those wishing to lodge them with other enforcement agencies such as the police.

“The MACC is ready to provide its full cooperation to assist with investigations by the relevant agencies, to ensure that all allegations are examined transparently and in accordance with the law,” it added, as reported by Bernama.



